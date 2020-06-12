/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
131 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Upper St. Clair, PA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Results within 1 mile of Upper St. Clair
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
55 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3005 Garden Apartment Dr Unit 13
3005 Garden Apartment Drive, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$900
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2463 Brook Ledge Rd Unit B22
2463 Brookledge Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Charming 2BR/1 Bath condo in Bridgeville just a couple-minute drive from food, shops, I-79, the park-n-ride, and Top Golf.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
604 Aylesworth Ave
604 Aylesworth Avenue, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$895
Available 6/21/20. This property has not been advertised on Craigslist. Please beware of scams. Cozy, warm rental of the Bridgeville area!! Large rooms, w/d hook-ups in lower level. Covered front and back ground level decks.
Results within 5 miles of Upper St. Clair
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 06:43pm
Baldwin
48 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$645
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
36 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1138 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
43 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1155 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Whitehall
25 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified
1 of 75
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
78 Units Available
Carriage Park Apartments
300 Chatham Park Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
907 sqft
Great location close I-279 and the Pittsburgh International Airport. Units feature remodeled kitchens, state-of-the-art appliances and designers bathroom fixtures. Community offers covered parking, rolling lawns and walkways.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 06:35pm
30 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
239 Boden Avenue 2nd floor
239 Boden Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/15/20 SPACIOUS 2 bdrm, EXCELLENT LOCATION ! - Property Id: 296683 This well maintained, clean, 1/2 duplex has two nice size bedrooms, an eat in kitchen with newer flooring and a spacious living room.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2445 Old Greentree Rd Unit 3A
2445 Old Greentree Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2.5 BR / 2 Bath Condo in Greentree. Katherine Manor is located on the Scott Twp/Mt. Lebanon line. Located 1/4 mile from Scott Town Center. PAT bus service steps from the parking lot.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
340 Academy St Unit 1
340 Academy St, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$975
340 Academy Street Unit 1 is a newly renovated, pet friendly 2 BR apartment in the heart of Carnegie! Nearby transportation systems, bus lines, abundant restaurants, coffee shops and more! Highlights: - Must see renovations and hardwood laminate
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4459 4th St
4459 4th Street, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BR / 1 Bath Duplex located in Bethal Park! Beautiful, updated duplex unit located within a block from the Washington Junction stop and located within the esteemed Bethel Park school district.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
320 Dawson Avenue
320 Dawson Avenue, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
Available 07/01/20 Great Location! Charming Property! - Property Id: 289194 Clean, beautiful, two bedroom, single family home located in the up and coming Carnegie Borough.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
2517 Kingwood St Unit 1
2517 Kingwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$940
Gorgeous 2.5 BR / 1 Bath Apt in Overbrook! Fantastic Location! Less than a 15 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Easy Access to PA-51.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
505 Hunters Path Rd Apt 33
505 Hunters Path Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Unit Apt 33 Available 07/01/20 Updated 2nd floor 2br, 1ba condo with balcony in Hunting Ridge. Close to I-79 Corridor, Pittsburgh, Washington, and Bridgeville shopping! Highlights: - Secure building - Community pool - Walking trails - Tot lots etc.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
348 Academy St
348 Academy Street, Carnegie, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Newly remodeled and spacious two bedroom apartment in Carnegie. Close to downtown, airport, and Robinson Town Center. Easily accessible to route 79 and 376. Very close to bus stop. Off-street parking. giant basement for storage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookline
1 Unit Available
1040 Brookline Blvd
1040 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 Brookline Blvd Available 07/01/20 Brookline BLVD - Superb 2 bedroom apt right on Brookline blvd steps away from Las Palmas Tacos. Hanks hot dogs, public transportation and more.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
129 Baywood Avenue - Building 1 - Unit 2B
129 Baywood Ave, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Condo - Central Air - Off Street Parking - Close to Uptown Mt. Lebanon! - Beautiful second floor condo in Mt.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
1 Unit Available
2893 Maple St
2893 Maple Street, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
A cozy, little rental in Bethel Park. Boasts a nice yard, great for bbq & entertaining the kids.
Similar Pages
Upper St. Clair 1 BedroomsUpper St. Clair 2 BedroomsUpper St. Clair 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsUpper St. Clair 3 BedroomsUpper St. Clair Apartments with Balcony
Upper St. Clair Apartments with GarageUpper St. Clair Apartments with GymUpper St. Clair Apartments with Hardwood FloorsUpper St. Clair Apartments with Move-in SpecialsUpper St. Clair Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PA