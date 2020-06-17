All apartments in Upper St. Clair
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2440 Washington Rd

2440 Washington Road · (833) 207-4309
Location

2440 Washington Road, Upper St. Clair, PA 15241

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 beds, 4.5 baths, $6000 · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
racquetball court
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
pool
racquetball court
sauna
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing. Whether you feel like cooking in the state-of-the-art kitchen, want to swim in the pool, or get a good sweat going in the sauna OR on the racquetball court, there's plenty of room for everyone. (Does not come furnished)

Property Highlights:
- Two-story grand atrium with marble flooring
- Brazilian cherry flooring throughout first floor
- Two offices
- Game room
- Multi-zone heating and cooling
- Master bedroom with dual closets
- Master bathroom steam shower, jet tub, and dual vanities
- One junior suite
- Four fireplaces
- Washer and dryer
- State of the art kitchen that over looks indoor pool
- Indoor pool featuring automatic cover and solar skylights
- Sauna
- Racquetball court
- New bathrooms throughout
- Plenty of storage
- Multiple patios
- Near shops, restaurants, and multiple golf courses
- Tenant pays all utilities
- Tenant cares for yard and snow (owner mulches)

Find this property and others like it at IKOS.RENT

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5468201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

