2440 Washington Rd

Amenities
Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing. Whether you feel like cooking in the state-of-the-art kitchen, want to swim in the pool, or get a good sweat going in the sauna OR on the racquetball court, there's plenty of room for everyone. (Does not come furnished)
Property Highlights:
- Two-story grand atrium with marble flooring
- Brazilian cherry flooring throughout first floor
- Two offices
- Game room
- Multi-zone heating and cooling
- Master bedroom with dual closets
- Master bathroom steam shower, jet tub, and dual vanities
- One junior suite
- Four fireplaces
- Washer and dryer
- State of the art kitchen that over looks indoor pool
- Indoor pool featuring automatic cover and solar skylights
- Sauna
- Racquetball court
- New bathrooms throughout
- Plenty of storage
- Multiple patios
- Near shops, restaurants, and multiple golf courses
- Tenant pays all utilities
- Tenant cares for yard and snow (owner mulches)
No Pets Allowed
