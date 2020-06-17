2440 Washington Rd

Amenities

Massive 5BR/4.5 Bath home in revered Upper St. Clair! While great for entertaining, this set-back home also allows plenty of privacy to do your own thing. Whether you feel like cooking in the state-of-the-art kitchen, want to swim in the pool, or get a good sweat going in the sauna OR on the racquetball court, there's plenty of room for everyone. (Does not come furnished)



Property Highlights:

- Two-story grand atrium with marble flooring

- Brazilian cherry flooring throughout first floor

- Two offices

- Game room

- Multi-zone heating and cooling

- Master bedroom with dual closets

- Master bathroom steam shower, jet tub, and dual vanities

- One junior suite

- Four fireplaces

- Washer and dryer

- State of the art kitchen that over looks indoor pool

- Indoor pool featuring automatic cover and solar skylights

- Sauna

- Racquetball court

- New bathrooms throughout

- Plenty of storage

- Multiple patios

- Near shops, restaurants, and multiple golf courses

- Tenant pays all utilities

- Tenant cares for yard and snow (owner mulches)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5468201)