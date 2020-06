1293 MANOR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking garage media room

MOVE RIGHT IN, LARGE LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM OFF LARGE EQUIPPED KITCHEN; FOR ADDED CONVENIENCE IS A NEWER LARGE PATIO OFF KITCHEN OVERLOOKING A PRIVATE BACK YARD;KITCHEN IS OPEN TO A LARGE FAMILYROOM WITH LOG BURNING FIREPLACE; NEWER CARPET IN LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, DINING ROOM, STAIRS & HALLWAY;MINUTES TO THE UPPER ST. CLAIR COMMUNITY & RECREATIONAL CENTER, SOUTH HILLS VILLAGE, THE "T" (LIGHT TRANSIT) TO DOWNTOWN PITTSBURGH, HEINZ FIELD, PNC PARK,PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; SHOPPING , RESTAURANTS, AND THEATERS, OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE, NEUTRAL DECOR,USC SCHOOL DISTRICT IS NATIONALLY KNOWN FOR ITS EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION! WASHER/DRYER STAYS;THERE'S A PARKLET, & BASKETBALL COURT FOR FAMILY ENJOYMENT; THE HOMEOWNER'S ASSOCIATION HAS FAMILY GATHERINGS.