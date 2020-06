Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

All inclusive furnished studio apartment located in the upper level of historic Titlow Hotel. Tastefully remodeled rooms that are done to meet all your needs. All utilities including cable and internet taken care of with the rent. Can be fully furnished or can be empty. Security is very highly apparent with many cameras and motion detectors. Pay laundry machines located on living floor.

Background and credit checks required to rent. Sorry no pets, smoking or vaping are permitted in the room area. First months rent and equal security Deposit to move in. This rental would be a 1 year minimum then can go to month to month after that.