Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated refrigerator

Very roomy 3 bedroom home with 1 and 1/2 baths and a detached garage. Nice kitchen with brand new appliances, large living and dining rooms,extra room on both floors for most any use. $800 a month plus tenant pays all utilities. First months rent and equal security deposit to move in. One year lease then month to month. Background and credit checks required to rent. Sorry no pets allowed. Grass cutting done by tenant.