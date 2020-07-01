29 Coventry Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Nestled amongst the trees on nearly a half an acre, escape to this light filled architectural gem! From the fully updated kitchen with bright shaker style cabinets, sleek counters, and stainless steel appliances, to the spectacular wooded views and natural light throughout, there is so much to love here. Designed with entertaining in mind, you’ll love to host your closest loved ones within the cozy living room or out on the large back deck as you admire the tranquility of the outdoors. Spacious bedrooms with large elongated windows provide everyone in the household their own private getaway. The attached garage and unfinished basement offer even more versatility to make this home truly fit your needs. This is one opportunity you simply can’t pass. Schedule a tour today to see for yourself!