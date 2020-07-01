All apartments in Toftrees
29 Coventry Ln
29 Coventry Ln

29 Coventry Lane · (855) 440-8532
Location

29 Coventry Lane, Toftrees, PA 16803

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2111 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nestled amongst the trees on nearly a half an acre, escape to this light filled architectural gem! From the fully updated kitchen with bright shaker style cabinets, sleek counters, and stainless steel appliances, to the spectacular wooded views and natural light throughout, there is so much to love here. Designed with entertaining in mind, you’ll love to host your closest loved ones within the cozy living room or out on the large back deck as you admire the tranquility of the outdoors. Spacious bedrooms with large elongated windows provide everyone in the household their own private getaway. The attached garage and unfinished basement offer even more versatility to make this home truly fit your needs. This is one opportunity you simply can’t pass. Schedule a tour today to see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Coventry Ln have any available units?
29 Coventry Ln has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Coventry Ln have?
Some of 29 Coventry Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Coventry Ln currently offering any rent specials?
29 Coventry Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Coventry Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 29 Coventry Ln is pet friendly.
Does 29 Coventry Ln offer parking?
Yes, 29 Coventry Ln offers parking.
Does 29 Coventry Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Coventry Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Coventry Ln have a pool?
No, 29 Coventry Ln does not have a pool.
Does 29 Coventry Ln have accessible units?
No, 29 Coventry Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Coventry Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 29 Coventry Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Coventry Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Coventry Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
