Super clean 1 bedroom ranch situated 1 house back from the river. This 1/2 house has 2 closets in the bedroom, nice sized living room, kitchen with gas stove and refrigerator, utility room with laundry hook-ups. 1 off street parking space is provided in the rear of the home. Convenient location just 10 minutes to Cal U; 30 minutes to Washington; 15 minutes to Rostraver.