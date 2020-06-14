/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 PM
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in State College, PA
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Orchard Park
73 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
752 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Contact for Availability
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$958
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Contact for Availability
Riviera
1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$998
Welcome to Riviera!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Highlands
Contact for Availability
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,048
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Highlands
Contact for Availability
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
OFFERING UNFURNISHED AND FURNISHED STUDIO & ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Holmes Foster
Contact for Availability
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport Corl in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Contact for Availability
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport 1215 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$916
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Downtown State College
2 Units Available
458 East College Avenue, Unit #410
458 East College Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
803-12 Stratford Drive
803 Stratford Dr, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
803-12 Stratford Drive Available 08/11/20 Most Utilities Included in Ground Level 1-Bedroom Condo with Private Patio - Simplify your living situation and your bills in this cozy and affordable 1-bedroom condo tucked away in Amitie I Condo
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
933 West Whitehall Road
933 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
700 sqft
933 West Whitehall Road, Unit #2 Available 08/11/20 Corner Unit! 1-Bedroom Condo with Easy Access to Areas of Interest - Feel like the Winner of the Condo Lottery in this affordable corner unit condo with most utilities included.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
456 East Beaver Avenue
456 East Beaver Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
456 East Beaver Avenue, Unit 206 Available 08/19/20 Overlook East Beaver Ave from your balcony in Beaver Terrace - In the center of it all Beaver Terrace offers convenience and amenitiesfor busy students and professionals alike.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6
415 South Atherton Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
606 sqft
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 Available 08/19/20 Atherton House A-6 - Located only 3.5 blocks from campus, the Atherton House features spacious studio and 1-bedroom apartments in a quiet State College neighborhood.