Apartment List
/
PA
/
state college
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 PM

14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in State College, PA

Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Orchard Park
73 Units Available
Briarwood Apartments
679 Waupelani Dr, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
752 sqft
Newly updated apartments with fully equipped kitchens and extra storage. Community amenities include a cafe, courtyard, and volleyball court. Near Bear Meadows Natural Area. Close to Pennsylvania State University.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Contact for Availability
Twin Towers
1218 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$958
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Contact for Availability
Riviera
1231 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$998
Welcome to Riviera!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Highlands
Contact for Availability
Parkview
127 East Hamilton Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,048
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkview in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Highlands
Contact for Availability
Hampshire
626 South Pugh Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
OFFERING UNFURNISHED AND FURNISHED STUDIO & ONE BEDROOM APARTMENTS
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Holmes Foster
Contact for Availability
Falport Corl
407 & 419/421 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport Corl in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
State College South
Contact for Availability
Falport 1215
1215 South Allen Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$960
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Falport 1215 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
CSJV Townhouses
302 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$916
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
CSJV Apartments
406 South Corl Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,134
NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR 2020-2021 LEASE YEAR!

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 03:34pm
Downtown State College
2 Units Available
458 East College Avenue, Unit #410
458 East College Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 458 East College Avenue, Unit #410 in State College. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
803-12 Stratford Drive
803 Stratford Dr, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
803-12 Stratford Drive Available 08/11/20 Most Utilities Included in Ground Level 1-Bedroom Condo with Private Patio - Simplify your living situation and your bills in this cozy and affordable 1-bedroom condo tucked away in Amitie I Condo

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Orchard Park
1 Unit Available
933 West Whitehall Road
933 West Whitehall Road, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$790
700 sqft
933 West Whitehall Road, Unit #2 Available 08/11/20 Corner Unit! 1-Bedroom Condo with Easy Access to Areas of Interest - Feel like the Winner of the Condo Lottery in this affordable corner unit condo with most utilities included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
456 East Beaver Avenue
456 East Beaver Avenue, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
456 East Beaver Avenue, Unit 206 Available 08/19/20 Overlook East Beaver Ave from your balcony in Beaver Terrace - In the center of it all Beaver Terrace offers convenience and amenitiesfor busy students and professionals alike.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Highlands
1 Unit Available
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6
415 South Atherton Street, State College, PA
1 Bedroom
$875
606 sqft
415 S. Atherton Street, Unit #A6 Available 08/19/20 Atherton House A-6 - Located only 3.5 blocks from campus, the Atherton House features spacious studio and 1-bedroom apartments in a quiet State College neighborhood.

Similar Pages

State College 1 BedroomsState College 2 BedroomsState College 3 Bedrooms
State College Apartments with BalconyState College Apartments with ParkingState College Apartments with Washer-Dryer
State College Dog Friendly ApartmentsState College Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAHollidaysburg, PA
Lock Haven, PA

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandsState College South
Orchard Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Main Campus