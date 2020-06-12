/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:03 PM
173 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in South Park Township, PA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Park Place of South Park
1700 Patrick Pl, South Park Township, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
975 sqft
Close to South Park Game Preserve. One-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans featuring open living-dining space, ample storage and fully equipped kitchens. Tenants' amenities include a swimming pool, laundry and covered picnic area.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
30 Units Available
Lindenbrooke
600 Royal Dr, South Park Township, PA
2 Bedrooms
$850
822 sqft
With manicured lawns and carefully planned landscaping to greet you, expect something extraordinary at our Apartment Excellence and Best of the Best award winning community. Here, you'll find city conveniences with the serenity of country living.
Results within 1 mile of South Park Township
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
Baldwin
50 Units Available
The Alden South Hills
5492 Youngridge Dr, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$690
721 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. Upgraded apartments are available. Units feature black appliances and spacious layouts. Leland Park and Curry Hollow Center are both nearby.
Results within 5 miles of South Park Township
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
55 Units Available
The Evalee
7 Dorchester Dr, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
977 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Evalee in Bethel Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
Clairton
22 Units Available
Heritage Hills
1250 Village Green Dr, Jefferson Hills, PA
2 Bedrooms
$810
1045 sqft
Leave the city behind and come home to our Apartment Excellence Award winning community.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Whitehall
25 Units Available
Maiden Bridge & Canongate Apartments
100 White Hampton Ln, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1015 sqft
Minutes to downtown Pittsburgh. Fully equipped kitchen with generous counter space in every home. Community offers a library, fitness center and heated pool. On-site Port Authority Metro stop. Free shuttle to Caste Village shops.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
36 Units Available
Chroma Apartments
1360 Martha Street, Highlands Ranch, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
1138 sqft
Illuminate your life at Chroma Apartments in Highlands Ranch, where modern spaces complement a full spectrum of amenities for active lifestyles.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Carrick
1 Unit Available
2315 Athena St
2315 Athena Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$925
2 BR / 2 Bath Townhouse in Carrick! Great Location! 15 Minutes from Downtown Pittsburgh! Property Highlights: - Hardwood floors - Central Air - Off-street parking with attached garage - First floor has garage and bathroom - Second floor has
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4459 4th St
4459 4th Street, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
2 BR / 1 Bath Duplex located in Bethal Park! Beautiful, updated duplex unit located within a block from the Washington Junction stop and located within the esteemed Bethel Park school district.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Overbrook
1 Unit Available
2517 Kingwood St Unit 1
2517 Kingwood Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$940
Gorgeous 2.5 BR / 1 Bath Apt in Overbrook! Fantastic Location! Less than a 15 minute commute to Downtown Pittsburgh. Easy Access to PA-51.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookline
1 Unit Available
1040 Brookline Blvd
1040 Brookline Boulevard, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1040 Brookline Blvd Available 07/01/20 Brookline BLVD - Superb 2 bedroom apt right on Brookline blvd steps away from Las Palmas Tacos. Hanks hot dogs, public transportation and more.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
129 Baywood Avenue - Building 1 - Unit 2B
129 Baywood Ave, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Condo - Central Air - Off Street Parking - Close to Uptown Mt. Lebanon! - Beautiful second floor condo in Mt.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
2893 Maple St
2893 Maple Street, Bethel Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
A cozy, little rental in Bethel Park. Boasts a nice yard, great for bbq & entertaining the kids.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
278 Quail Run
278 Quail Run Rd, Washington County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
1000 sqft
UPDATED! 2 Bed Townhouse in PETERS TOWNSHIP - Property Id: 20043 UPDATED 2 BED TOWN Peters Township - Quail Run $1049.
1 of 40
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Brentwood
1 Unit Available
422 Jacobson Dr
422 Jacobson Drive, Brentwood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
Available 06/01/20 Renovated 2 BR/ 2 Bath in Brentwood.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1235 McNeilly Road
1235 Mcneilly Avenue, Dormont, PA
2 Bedrooms
$890
DARLING 2 Bedroom in DORMONT! - Property Id: 231420 DARLING 2nd Floor Duplex Apartment! Gleaming Hardwood Floors through this spacious Unit. Large Living Room, Huge Eat in Kitchen Fully Equipped with Gas Stove.
Results within 10 miles of South Park Township
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Northshore
12 Units Available
Morgan at North Shore
100 Anderson St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1154 sqft
Luxury apartments in Pittsburgh's North Shore neighborhood, close to shops and restaurants, just off I-279 HOV. Features include a heated pool and fitness center. Each unit has its own laundry facilities and private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
30 Units Available
Torrente
2565 Boyce Plaza Rd, Upper St. Clair, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Experience the best in luxury living with breathtaking creek and woodland views offering plenty of privacy, not often found in apartment living. Our unique Upper St.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
42 Units Available
Reserve at Southpointe
1000 Meadow Ln, Canonsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1155 sqft
Prime location just off of I-79. Luxurious apartments include granite counters, ice maker, in-unit laundry, ceiling fan, and fireplace. Community offers tenants 24-hour gym, clubhouse, and conference room.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
$
Banksville
31 Units Available
Crane Village Apartments
651 Oaklynn Ct, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1028 sqft
Country-like setting with controlled access and pet run area. Units feature kitchens with disposals, wall-to-wall carpeting and individual climate control. Close to I-279 and central Pittsburgh.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
East Liberty
10 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Strip District
36 Units Available
Yards at Three Crossings
2645 Railroad St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1160 sqft
The Yards at 3 Crossings is Pittsburgh’s freshest riverfront apartment residence stocked with the amenities you are looking for … and then some.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Strip District
19 Units Available
Edge 1909
1909 Waterfront Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,691
1295 sqft
Great location in the Strip District close to museums, shops and restaurants. Community features a club room, dog park and panoramic views. Units have white quartz countertops, high ceilings and solar shades.
Similar Pages
South Park Township 1 BedroomsSouth Park Township 2 BedroomsSouth Park Township 3 BedroomsSouth Park Township Apartments with Balcony
South Park Township Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Park Township Apartments with Move-in SpecialsSouth Park Township Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WVCarnegie, PAMcKeesport, PA