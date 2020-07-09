All apartments in Seven Fields
Find more places like 216 Castle Creek Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seven Fields, PA
/
216 Castle Creek Dr
Last updated July 9 2020 at 7:04 AM

216 Castle Creek Dr

216 Castle Creek Drive · (412) 401-8881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA 16046

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 10

$1,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
cats allowed
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen. Enjoy a meal in the generously sized dining area w/access to a private deck. A powder room finishes out the main level. The 2nd floor features 2 spacious bedrooms, each with their own private full bathroom, vaulted ceilings and double closets. Laundry is on the lower level and leads to the large 2 car garage. Beautiful tree lined streets, sidewalks, community pool, playground. FABULOUS LOCATION! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I79, PA Turnpike and Route 228.

Top Rated Seneca Valley school district.

Available Aug 10, 2020. Tenants is responsible for All Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 216 Castle Creek Dr have any available units?
216 Castle Creek Dr has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 216 Castle Creek Dr have?
Some of 216 Castle Creek Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 216 Castle Creek Dr currently offering any rent specials?
216 Castle Creek Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 216 Castle Creek Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 216 Castle Creek Dr is pet friendly.
Does 216 Castle Creek Dr offer parking?
Yes, 216 Castle Creek Dr offers parking.
Does 216 Castle Creek Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 216 Castle Creek Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 216 Castle Creek Dr have a pool?
Yes, 216 Castle Creek Dr has a pool.
Does 216 Castle Creek Dr have accessible units?
No, 216 Castle Creek Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 216 Castle Creek Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 216 Castle Creek Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 216 Castle Creek Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 216 Castle Creek Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 216 Castle Creek Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAJefferson Hills, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PABridgeville, PAAvalon, PACarnegie, PAGreensburg, PAMcKees Rocks, PACastle Shannon, PAAmbridge, PASharpsburg, PAAspinwall, PACrafton, PA
Mount Oliver, PAWilkinsburg, PASwissvale, PABrentwood, PAMcKeesport, PANew Castle, PAWashington, PASteubenville, OHYoungstown, OHBoardman, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity