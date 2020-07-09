216 Castle Creek Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage cats allowed

Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen. Enjoy a meal in the generously sized dining area w/access to a private deck. A powder room finishes out the main level. The 2nd floor features 2 spacious bedrooms, each with their own private full bathroom, vaulted ceilings and double closets. Laundry is on the lower level and leads to the large 2 car garage. Beautiful tree lined streets, sidewalks, community pool, playground. FABULOUS LOCATION! Convenient to shopping, restaurants, I79, PA Turnpike and Route 228.



Top Rated Seneca Valley school district.



Available Aug 10, 2020. Tenants is responsible for All Utilities.