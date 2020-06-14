Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Scranton, PA with hardwood floors

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
933 Richmont Street
933 Richmont Street, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2000 sqft
Available 07/01/20 This is a gorgeous, spacious off-campus house, located within walking distance (12 minute walk, 3 minute drive) to Marywood University and in close proximity to Geisinger hospital (1.8 miles).

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
535 Monroe Avenue
535 Monroe Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
2B Available 06/16/20 This modern open space apartment is available for rent on July 14th 2020! If you're looking for a beautiful, stress-free, spacious apartment within walking distance to major hospitals and universities in Scranton, look no

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
321 Taylor Avenue
321 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1441 sqft
4 beds, 1 bath.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
323 Taylor Ave
323 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1482 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: This house SPARKLES! Built brand new from the ground up in 2006 with all hardwood floors, modern kitchen, and bath! Very desirable location for all students! University

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
316 Taylor Avenue - 17
316 Taylor Avenue, Scranton, PA
3 Bedrooms
$995
970 sqft
Students & Professionals Welcome Newly renovated, steps to Campus & Hospital

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West Mountain
1 Unit Available
554 S Keyser Ave
554 South Keyser Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1678 sqft
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Frani Mancuso (570) 575-1082: This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home includes a gas fireplace, dining room, eat- in kitchen, and hardwood floors and lots of storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Greenridge
1 Unit Available
631 Electric St
631 Electric St, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$625
600 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Margaret Hennemuth (570) 587-7000: Cute Cute & More Cute. One bedroom apartment in the Green ridge section, off Sanderson Ave. Now you can walk to all your favorite restaurants & shops.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
316 Taylor Avenue - 2A
316 Taylor Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$688
462 sqft
Students & Professionals Welcome Renovated, steps from Campus and nearby Hospitals Professionally managed

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
1107 Lafayette St
1107 Lafayette Street, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$875
692 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Adam Davis (570) 587-7000: 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, 2 Story Apartment located in a very convenient location.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1725 Vine St
1725 Vine Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1619 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED in this charming Hill Section Home! Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light sweep through the entire 4 bedroom 2 -story space.

1 of 4

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
South Side
1 Unit Available
722 Moosic Street
722 Moosic Street, Scranton, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
3400 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Don't fear!! This home will be ready to move in on June 1st.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hill Section
1 Unit Available
1047 Clay Ave
1047 Clay Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1124 sqft
Listed by CLASSIC PROPERTIES (570) 587-7000, Alicia Stanton (570) 614-9255: Beautiful, bright, spacious 2nd floor apartment with spectacular view of the city. Hardwood floors throughout! Office/Den could be used as 3rd bedroom.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
622 N Main Apt. 3
622 South Main Avenue, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, ROBERT REDGIL (570) 561-3868: Modern second floor 2 bedroom apartment located near downtown Scranton ,commercial West Scranton area. and expressway.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Providence
1 Unit Available
2712 N Main Ave
2712 N Main Ave, Scranton, PA
1 Bedroom
$750
676 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Sunita Arora (570) 510-5840: Re-done apartment! Updated bathroom and hardwood floors. Nice size bedroom, kitchen/ living area. This building has its only parking lot and elevator.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Scranton
1 Unit Available
529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl
529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1293 sqft
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Excellent luxury 2 bedroom condo in downtown Scranton. One of a kind building in the area balancing historic detail with comfortable, contemporary urban living.
1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1106 Tennyson Close
1106 Tennyson Close, Moosic, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2800 sqft
Available 07/01/20 High end home located just minutes from the city of Scranton! It is a fantastic 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom home that offers just about anything you could want. This home is minutes away from shopping and entertainment.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Dickson City
1 Unit Available
539 Morgan St
539 Morgan Street, Dickson City, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
READ the Entire Ad! Call w/ Basic Info as requested.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Dunmore
1 Unit Available
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Suite 2
1711 Jefferson Avenue, Dunmore, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
This apartment will be available in JULY! This is a very large, 2-floor 4 bedroom apartment in Dunmore, close to Greenridge Scranton.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Dickson City
1 Unit Available
507 Grier Street
507 Grier St, Dickson City, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
Spacious home convenient location - Property Id: 221672 Spacious 4 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex right off of Main Street in Dickson City. This home is centrally located near Interstate 81 and all of your shopping needs.
1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
206 Grand Ave
206 Grand Avenue, Clarks Summit, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Listed by O BOYLE REAL ESTATE LLC (570) 586-2911, Timothy Millett (570) 575-6806: Remodeled 1st floor, 1 bed rm apt w new deck. Mod Kitchen with Stainless Appl. Center Island with lots of cabinets below.

1 of 86

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
57 DAVIS STREET
57 Davis Street, Lackawanna County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4880 sqft
Listed by Classic Properties North Pocono (570) 842-9988, Christina L Moyer (570) 780-6027: Spacious and Gracious ! ! This North Pocono Beauty will CHECK ALL OF YOUR BOXES ! From the Two Story Welcoming Foyer to Your In-Home Office to Hard Wood

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
600 Milwaukee Ave
600 Milwaukee Avenue, Old Forge, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3000 sqft
Listed by The Hub Real Estate Group LLC (570) 489-2563, Pat Rogan (570) 906-4344: Giant end unit town home available in Maple Leaf Village! This is an upscale luxury town home community located in Old Forge, Pennsylvania.
1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
511 - 513 Washington Avenue, Apt 7 - 7
513 Washington Avenue, Jermyn, PA
2 Bedrooms
$675
675 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2nd floor apartment, ready for an immediate move in. Applianced with refrigerator and gas stove, W&D Hook ups. Off street parking in the back yard. Laminate hard wood floor through out. Heat is a combination of gas and electric.
City Guide for Scranton, PA

So you’ve finally landed that job at Dunder-Mifflin, and you’re ready to find yourself a new apartment in beautiful Scranton, Pennsylvania. Let’s find you the best place to park your Sebring and kick off your sensible office shoes.

Scranton pre- and post-The Office

First thing’s first, in Scranton there’s a real local… pride, I guess you could say. The story is familiar. The industry left; the residents left, and the downtown emptied for the farther-flung suburbs. Since 1985, that bitter pride of long-term residents has motivated renovation and restoration throughout the city. So, now is probably a good time to check out Scranton! The mid-century wealth concentrated in the city created some amazing architecture that you can now enjoy. So without further adieu, let’s find you some. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Scranton, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Scranton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

