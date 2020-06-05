All apartments in Scranton
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:40 AM

554 S Keyser Ave

554 South Keyser Avenue · (570) 344-6724
Location

554 South Keyser Avenue, Scranton, PA 18504
West Mountain

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1678 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Frani Mancuso (570) 575-1082: This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home includes a gas fireplace, dining room, eat- in kitchen, and hardwood floors and lots of storage. Possibilities abound with the loft area, Lots of natural light. Deck, yard, and finished basement tops off this beautiful home. Centrally located just minutes from the PA turnpike and interstate 81. Tenant pays utilities. Extra security deposit required for pets. All information is approximate not warranted or guaranteed. Available July 1.All showing agents,potential buyers & service providers are required to adhere to the Governor's Guidance for Real Estate and the CDC guidelines. Masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes are to be utilized by all showing agents, potential buyers and service providers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 554 S Keyser Ave have any available units?
554 S Keyser Ave has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 554 S Keyser Ave have?
Some of 554 S Keyser Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 554 S Keyser Ave currently offering any rent specials?
554 S Keyser Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 554 S Keyser Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 554 S Keyser Ave is pet friendly.
Does 554 S Keyser Ave offer parking?
Yes, 554 S Keyser Ave does offer parking.
Does 554 S Keyser Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 554 S Keyser Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 554 S Keyser Ave have a pool?
No, 554 S Keyser Ave does not have a pool.
Does 554 S Keyser Ave have accessible units?
No, 554 S Keyser Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 554 S Keyser Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 554 S Keyser Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 554 S Keyser Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 554 S Keyser Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
