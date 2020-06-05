554 S Keyser Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Frani Mancuso (570) 575-1082: This immaculate 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath town home includes a gas fireplace, dining room, eat- in kitchen, and hardwood floors and lots of storage. Possibilities abound with the loft area, Lots of natural light. Deck, yard, and finished basement tops off this beautiful home. Centrally located just minutes from the PA turnpike and interstate 81. Tenant pays utilities. Extra security deposit required for pets. All information is approximate not warranted or guaranteed. Available July 1.All showing agents,potential buyers & service providers are required to adhere to the Governor's Guidance for Real Estate and the CDC guidelines. Masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes are to be utilized by all showing agents, potential buyers and service providers.