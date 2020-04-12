All apartments in Scranton
529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl

529 Bogart Pl · (570) 947-9250
Location

529 Bogart Pl, Scranton, PA 18503
Downtown Scranton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1293 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
yoga
Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Excellent luxury 2 bedroom condo in downtown Scranton. One of a kind building in the area balancing historic detail with comfortable, contemporary urban living. Large Living Room and open kitchen space Large Balcony, Park, Courtyard and Street views,Two Bedrooms with Juliet balconies High Ceilings,Large Windows, lots of light,Hardwood Floors,Entrance Closet,Custom Cabinets,Granite Countertops,GE Profile Stainless Steel Appliances*,Kohler Fixtures, Whirlpool Tub,Custom Tile Shower Custom Vanities with Granite or Marble Tops,Full Size Stacked Washer/Dryer, Instantaneous Gas Hot Water Heater, Central HVAC,Private Entrance to Elevator,Public parking garage across the street for monthly parking. Close to the Medical school, Univ of Scranton,Mall, coffee shops, yoga studios, restaurants a

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl have any available units?
529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl have?
Some of 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl currently offering any rent specials?
529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl pet-friendly?
No, 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scranton.
Does 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl offer parking?
Yes, 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl does offer parking.
Does 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl have a pool?
Yes, 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl has a pool.
Does 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl have accessible units?
No, 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl has units with air conditioning.
