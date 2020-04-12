529 Bogart, Unit 301 Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard elevator parking pool garage yoga

Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Leah Gianacopoulos (570) 947-9250: Excellent luxury 2 bedroom condo in downtown Scranton. One of a kind building in the area balancing historic detail with comfortable, contemporary urban living. Large Living Room and open kitchen space Large Balcony, Park, Courtyard and Street views,Two Bedrooms with Juliet balconies High Ceilings,Large Windows, lots of light,Hardwood Floors,Entrance Closet,Custom Cabinets,Granite Countertops,GE Profile Stainless Steel Appliances*,Kohler Fixtures, Whirlpool Tub,Custom Tile Shower Custom Vanities with Granite or Marble Tops,Full Size Stacked Washer/Dryer, Instantaneous Gas Hot Water Heater, Central HVAC,Private Entrance to Elevator,Public parking garage across the street for monthly parking. Close to the Medical school, Univ of Scranton,Mall, coffee shops, yoga studios, restaurants a