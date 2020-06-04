2017 Margaret Ave

Amenities

Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Phoebe Keating (570) 903-8983: 4 bed, 1.5 half double. Updated baths. Tons of off street parking. Updated wiring and heat unit. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer in unit. Close to local colleges. All information is approximate not warranted or guaranteed.''All showing agents,potential buyers & service providers are required to adhere to the Governor's Guidance for Real Estate and the CDC guidelines. Masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes are to be utilized by all showing agents, potential buyers and service providers.''