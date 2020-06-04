All apartments in Scranton
Find more places like 2017 Margaret Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scranton, PA
/
2017 Margaret Ave
Last updated June 4 2020 at 3:52 AM

2017 Margaret Ave

2017 Margaret Avenue · (570) 344-6724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scranton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2017 Margaret Avenue, Scranton, PA 18508
Providence

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Listed by C21 Jack Ruddy Real Estate (570) 344-6724, Phoebe Keating (570) 903-8983: 4 bed, 1.5 half double. Updated baths. Tons of off street parking. Updated wiring and heat unit. Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer in unit. Close to local colleges. All information is approximate not warranted or guaranteed.''All showing agents,potential buyers & service providers are required to adhere to the Governor's Guidance for Real Estate and the CDC guidelines. Masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes are to be utilized by all showing agents, potential buyers and service providers.''

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 Margaret Ave have any available units?
2017 Margaret Ave has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2017 Margaret Ave have?
Some of 2017 Margaret Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 Margaret Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2017 Margaret Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 Margaret Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2017 Margaret Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scranton.
Does 2017 Margaret Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2017 Margaret Ave does offer parking.
Does 2017 Margaret Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 Margaret Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 Margaret Ave have a pool?
No, 2017 Margaret Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2017 Margaret Ave have accessible units?
No, 2017 Margaret Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 Margaret Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 Margaret Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 Margaret Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2017 Margaret Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2017 Margaret Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Scranton 2 BedroomsScranton 3 Bedrooms
Scranton Apartments with GarageScranton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Scranton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PAEaston, PABinghamton, NYWilkes-Barre, PA
Bangor, PADunmore, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAJohnson City, NY
Saw Creek, PAPen Argyl, PAKingston, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeLehigh University
Lafayette College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity