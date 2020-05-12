All apartments in Scranton
Find more places like 1725 Vine St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:10 PM

1725 Vine St

1725 Vine Street · (302) 242-8781
Scranton
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Garage
3 Bedrooms
Location

1725 Vine Street, Scranton, PA 18510
Hill Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,425

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1619 sqft

Amenities

Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED in this charming Hill Section Home! Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light sweep through the entire 4 bedroom 2 -story space. Each morning enjoy having your coffee on the giant private balcony with views that stretch for miles and come home to grill in the backyard in the evenings. There is plenty of space to store, sleep, and entertain -- with a large eat in kitchen, formal dining room, bright living room, and a huge mudroom / laundry area. Call or text to inquire today. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 Vine St have any available units?
1725 Vine St has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1725 Vine St have?
Some of 1725 Vine St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 Vine St currently offering any rent specials?
1725 Vine St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 Vine St pet-friendly?
No, 1725 Vine St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scranton.
Does 1725 Vine St offer parking?
Yes, 1725 Vine St does offer parking.
Does 1725 Vine St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 Vine St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 Vine St have a pool?
No, 1725 Vine St does not have a pool.
Does 1725 Vine St have accessible units?
No, 1725 Vine St does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 Vine St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 Vine St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 Vine St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 Vine St does not have units with air conditioning.
