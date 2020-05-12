1725 Vine St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Listed by ERA One Source Realty (570) 587-9999, Kate Daye Ruane (302) 242-8781: MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED in this charming Hill Section Home! Beautiful hardwood floors and tons of natural light sweep through the entire 4 bedroom 2 -story space. Each morning enjoy having your coffee on the giant private balcony with views that stretch for miles and come home to grill in the backyard in the evenings. There is plenty of space to store, sleep, and entertain -- with a large eat in kitchen, formal dining room, bright living room, and a huge mudroom / laundry area. Call or text to inquire today. No pets.