Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:06 PM

1549 Gardner Avenue

1549 Gardner Avenue · (610) 392-6775
Location

1549 Gardner Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509
Greenridge

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

parking
gym
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
ALL SHOWINGS REQUIRE ADHERENCE TO COVID-19 CDC GUIDELINES AND REGULATIONS SUCH AS WEARING MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.

This move-in ready Single family residence in a nice neighborhood near shopping, banking, exercise facility, eateries, tanning, and easy access to major highways such as 80 and 81. Tenants pay their own utilities while owner pays for garbage collection. No pets or smoking is allowed at anytime. Come see this lovely home with a large, fenced backyard that is great for the right person

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 Gardner Avenue have any available units?
1549 Gardner Avenue has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1549 Gardner Avenue have?
Some of 1549 Gardner Avenue's amenities include parking, gym, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 Gardner Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1549 Gardner Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 Gardner Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1549 Gardner Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scranton.
Does 1549 Gardner Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1549 Gardner Avenue offers parking.
Does 1549 Gardner Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1549 Gardner Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 Gardner Avenue have a pool?
No, 1549 Gardner Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1549 Gardner Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1549 Gardner Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 Gardner Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1549 Gardner Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1549 Gardner Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1549 Gardner Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
