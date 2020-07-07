1549 Gardner Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking

ALL SHOWINGS REQUIRE ADHERENCE TO COVID-19 CDC GUIDELINES AND REGULATIONS SUCH AS WEARING MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING.



This move-in ready Single family residence in a nice neighborhood near shopping, banking, exercise facility, eateries, tanning, and easy access to major highways such as 80 and 81. Tenants pay their own utilities while owner pays for garbage collection. No pets or smoking is allowed at anytime. Come see this lovely home with a large, fenced backyard that is great for the right person