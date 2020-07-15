All apartments in Scranton
1542 Meylert Ave
1542 Meylert Ave

1542 Mylert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1542 Mylert Avenue, Scranton, PA 18509
Greenridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
3BR 1.5BA, Bright/Clean, Half-double Duplex, New Floors, Dishwasher, Off Street Parking, Fireplace, Fresh Paint, washer/dryer, Porch, Shared Yard, Green Ridge, Available Now!

Feature: Living Room with fireplace, Dinning Room with entrace to shared yard, Eat In Kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer. Half bath on 1st floor. 2nd Floor with 3 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. beautiful woodworks and new floor throught out, Ceiling fans and light fixtures. Unfinished basement. Pets Negotiable. One month Rent and One month Security to move in, Available Now. Call 570-704-3770 to schedule an appointment.

Presented by Landmark Management Services Inc. LID#RB066772

Disclaimer: The information provided is to be the best of our knowledge. We are not responsible for any misprints or errors.
Tenant to Pay: Gas (heat, hot water, cooking), Electric, Water, Sewer, Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

Owner to Pay: Trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

