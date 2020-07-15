1542 Meylert Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

3BR 1.5BA, Bright/Clean, Half-double Duplex, New Floors, Dishwasher, Off Street Parking, Fireplace, Fresh Paint, washer/dryer, Porch, Shared Yard, Green Ridge, Available Now!



Feature: Living Room with fireplace, Dinning Room with entrace to shared yard, Eat In Kitchen with dishwasher and washer/dryer. Half bath on 1st floor. 2nd Floor with 3 Bedrooms and 1 full bath. beautiful woodworks and new floor throught out, Ceiling fans and light fixtures. Unfinished basement. Pets Negotiable. One month Rent and One month Security to move in, Available Now. Call 570-704-3770 to schedule an appointment.



Presented by Landmark Management Services Inc. LID#RB066772



Disclaimer: The information provided is to be the best of our knowledge. We are not responsible for any misprints or errors.

Tenant to Pay: Gas (heat, hot water, cooking), Electric, Water, Sewer, Lawn Care and Snow Removal.



Owner to Pay: Trash