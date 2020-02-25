All apartments in Scranton
Find more places like 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scranton, PA
/
1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1
Last updated February 25 2020 at 11:39 AM

1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1

1207 Mulberry Street · (212) 987-0294
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Scranton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1207 Mulberry Street, Scranton, PA 18510
Hill Section

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
new construction
NOW SHOWING! For the 2020-21 school year! Multi-family home off campus student housing steps away from University of Scranton. MONTHLY RENT: $2,850 ($570/EACH ROOMMATE).
ATTENTION UNDERCLASSMEN & GRADUATE STUDENTS!!!

1205 Mulberry St. -
Monthly Rent: $2,850.00
Security Deposit: $2,850.00
Maximum 5 Roommates ($570/each)
Lease: June 2020-May 2021

The apartment consists of 5 bedrooms, 1 living room, 2 bathrooms, 1 dining room, and 1 kitchen. No furniture included. Apartment comes furnished with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Cable, phone, and internet are accessible in every bedroom. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Additional Features:

- Completely Rebuild in 1999
- Tile Kitchen and Bathrooms
- Built-in Breakfast Bar
- 3 story Paved Parking Lot

ABOUT US:

Connor Rose Realty, Inc. is a family owned and operated business with over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. We take a family-style approach to property management - providing a home away from home experience for our student residents.

Always striving to deliver first class service with a personal touch; specializing in meeting all the needs of today's college student. Providing affordable (off-campus)
student housing in the historic Hill section of the community ... just steps away from the University of Scranton.

Our student housing portfolio consists of a mix of multi-family units from remodeled Victorian style apartments to newly constructed Loft style apartments. All our properties are centrally located on Mulberry Street and North Webster Ave in the heart of this vibrant college town.

We take great pride in the fact that our buildings are well-maintained, safe and monitored by security cameras, 24/7. Students can choose apartments from 2 to 5 bedrooms and apartments from 600 square feet to 3,000 square feet.

There is also an on-site maintenance crew available to address all repairs in a timely manner.

For More Information please visit us at:
www.ScrantonStudentHousing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 have any available units?
1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scranton, PA.
What amenities does 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 have?
Some of 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scranton.
Does 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 does offer parking.
Does 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 have a pool?
No, 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 have accessible units?
No, 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Scranton 2 BedroomsScranton 3 Bedrooms
Scranton Apartments with GarageScranton Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Scranton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Allentown, PABethlehem, PAEaston, PABinghamton, NYWilkes-Barre, PA
Bangor, PADunmore, PAEast Stroudsburg, PAJohnson City, NY
Saw Creek, PAPen Argyl, PAKingston, PASummit Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeLehigh University
Lafayette College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity