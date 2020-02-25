1207 Mulberry Street - Apt. 1

Amenities

NOW SHOWING! For the 2020-21 school year! Multi-family home off campus student housing steps away from University of Scranton. MONTHLY RENT: $2,850 ($570/EACH ROOMMATE).

ATTENTION UNDERCLASSMEN & GRADUATE STUDENTS!!!



1205 Mulberry St. -

Monthly Rent: $2,850.00

Security Deposit: $2,850.00

Maximum 5 Roommates ($570/each)

Lease: June 2020-May 2021



The apartment consists of 5 bedrooms, 1 living room, 2 bathrooms, 1 dining room, and 1 kitchen. No furniture included. Apartment comes furnished with refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Cable, phone, and internet are accessible in every bedroom. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Additional Features:



- Completely Rebuild in 1999

- Tile Kitchen and Bathrooms

- Built-in Breakfast Bar

- 3 story Paved Parking Lot



ABOUT US:



Connor Rose Realty, Inc. is a family owned and operated business with over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. We take a family-style approach to property management - providing a home away from home experience for our student residents.



Always striving to deliver first class service with a personal touch; specializing in meeting all the needs of today's college student. Providing affordable (off-campus)

student housing in the historic Hill section of the community ... just steps away from the University of Scranton.



Our student housing portfolio consists of a mix of multi-family units from remodeled Victorian style apartments to newly constructed Loft style apartments. All our properties are centrally located on Mulberry Street and North Webster Ave in the heart of this vibrant college town.



We take great pride in the fact that our buildings are well-maintained, safe and monitored by security cameras, 24/7. Students can choose apartments from 2 to 5 bedrooms and apartments from 600 square feet to 3,000 square feet.



There is also an on-site maintenance crew available to address all repairs in a timely manner.



For More Information please visit us at:

www.ScrantonStudentHousing.com