Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

1020 N 10th St 1

1020 North 10th Street · (484) 525-7974
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Reading
Apartments with Parking
3 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Location

1020 North 10th Street, Reading, PA 19604
Northeast Reading

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 1

$650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 LARGE- 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom on 1st w/yard - Property Id: 117730

This is a Large 1 bedroom apartment in Reading. The monthly rent includes FREE Water, sewer, and Trash pick-up, saving you over $100 in utility cost per month alone. Half of the tenants in all of our apartment buildings have stayed with us for 8+ years. We Work hard to keep our tenants happy. Please review the details below and if interested, reply to this ad with your name and phone number. We will call you to schedule an appointment if interested.
- $650/month rent
- Very nice apartment
- Half of all our tenants in our buildings Live with us for 8+ years
- Walking distance to Bus stop, shops, everything
-Security $650 to qualified prospective applicants
-Available immediately
-Section 8 is ok!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/117730
Property Id 117730

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1020 N 10th St 1 have any available units?
1020 N 10th St 1 has a unit available for $650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1020 N 10th St 1 have?
Some of 1020 N 10th St 1's amenities include hardwood floors, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1020 N 10th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1020 N 10th St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1020 N 10th St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1020 N 10th St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reading.
Does 1020 N 10th St 1 offer parking?
No, 1020 N 10th St 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1020 N 10th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1020 N 10th St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1020 N 10th St 1 have a pool?
No, 1020 N 10th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1020 N 10th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 1020 N 10th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1020 N 10th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1020 N 10th St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1020 N 10th St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1020 N 10th St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
