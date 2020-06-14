113 Apartments for rent in Plymouth Meeting, PA with gym
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 33
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 2
1 of 29
1 of 19
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 82
1 of 7
1 of 32
1 of 39
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 10
The Religious Society of Friends founded Plymouth Meeting back in the 1600s.
Located in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, and less than 15 minutes away from Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting is home to about 6,177 residents. This suburb offers an attractive combination of easy living that's the epitome of suburbia yet in close proximity to all the sights, sounds and tastes you could expect in the big city. As far as suburbs go, it's one of the most convenient to highways. You'll have Interstate 476, the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Interstate 76 within a five-minute drive, no matter where you pitch your tent. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Plymouth Meeting renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.