69 PARK VALLEI LANE
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:10 PM

69 PARK VALLEI LANE

69 Park Vallei Lane · (484) 468-1353
Location

69 Park Vallei Lane, Parkside, PA 19015

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
69 Park Vallei Lane is an affordable rental, available August 1st. You can park right outside of the unit in your assigned parking spot. Enter into the living room where you'll find a coat closet. As you make your way to the sliding doors in the back you will pass the kitchen and dining area. There is a fenced backyard with a concrete slab. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a full bath with the laundry, and access to the attic through the bedroom closet. Great location with access to shopping, dining, and major highways. Pets are allowed but it is case by case and a nonrefundable pet deposit is due.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 PARK VALLEI LANE have any available units?
69 PARK VALLEI LANE has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 69 PARK VALLEI LANE currently offering any rent specials?
69 PARK VALLEI LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 PARK VALLEI LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 PARK VALLEI LANE is pet friendly.
Does 69 PARK VALLEI LANE offer parking?
Yes, 69 PARK VALLEI LANE offers parking.
Does 69 PARK VALLEI LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 69 PARK VALLEI LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 PARK VALLEI LANE have a pool?
No, 69 PARK VALLEI LANE does not have a pool.
Does 69 PARK VALLEI LANE have accessible units?
No, 69 PARK VALLEI LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 69 PARK VALLEI LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 69 PARK VALLEI LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 69 PARK VALLEI LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 PARK VALLEI LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
