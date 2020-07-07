Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

69 Park Vallei Lane is an affordable rental, available August 1st. You can park right outside of the unit in your assigned parking spot. Enter into the living room where you'll find a coat closet. As you make your way to the sliding doors in the back you will pass the kitchen and dining area. There is a fenced backyard with a concrete slab. Upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a full bath with the laundry, and access to the attic through the bedroom closet. Great location with access to shopping, dining, and major highways. Pets are allowed but it is case by case and a nonrefundable pet deposit is due.