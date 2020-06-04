All apartments in Northumberland County
169 Meadowview Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:45 PM

169 Meadowview Drive

169 Meadowview Circle Road · (866) 500-7064
Location

169 Meadowview Circle Road, Northumberland County, PA 17860

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY JUNE 30, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light, and updated kitchen appliances. Reserve this home before its gone, while we put on the finishing touches! For more accurate information on features of the home and our PET FRIENDLY policies, please visit wripm.com. Please click the "Request a tour" option at the top right of the page to schedule your tour today. Once your information is submitted, our leasing professional will contact you. Information deemed reliable, but not warranted. Want to tour this home NOW? Get on-demand access using our self showing option. Simply visit the home, follow the directions to access, and tour instantly!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169 Meadowview Drive have any available units?
169 Meadowview Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 169 Meadowview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
169 Meadowview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169 Meadowview Drive pet-friendly?
No, 169 Meadowview Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northumberland County.
Does 169 Meadowview Drive offer parking?
No, 169 Meadowview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 169 Meadowview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169 Meadowview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169 Meadowview Drive have a pool?
No, 169 Meadowview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 169 Meadowview Drive have accessible units?
No, 169 Meadowview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 169 Meadowview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 169 Meadowview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169 Meadowview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 169 Meadowview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
