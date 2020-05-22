All apartments in Northern Cambria
Find more places like 47.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Northern Cambria, PA
/
47
Last updated May 22 2020 at 8:39 AM

47

47 Philadelphia Avenue · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

47 Philadelphia Avenue, Northern Cambria, PA 15714

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath for rent starting October 1, 2020. Myself and my current roommate are moving out and are looking for someone to take over our lease! Credit check will be required/tenant approval is by the landlord. Its a bilevel so the top floor are two bedrooms that are not back to back and a full bath, bottom floor is massive kitchen, dining, and living space as well as half bath off the kitchen. Tons of storage space and the carpets were replaced 2018. We have some furniture wed be happy to sell/leave if youre interested! Will send more photos/virtual tour upon request!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 have any available units?
47 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 47 currently offering any rent specials?
47 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 pet-friendly?
No, 47 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Northern Cambria.
Does 47 offer parking?
No, 47 does not offer parking.
Does 47 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 have a pool?
No, 47 does not have a pool.
Does 47 have accessible units?
No, 47 does not have accessible units.
Does 47 have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 47?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Altoona, PAIndiana, PA
Hollidaysburg, PA
Johnstown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Indiana University of Pennsylvania-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity