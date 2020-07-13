Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:32 AM

50 Apartments for rent in Newtown Grant, PA with parking

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
3505 SOCIETY PL #H1
3505 Society Place, Newtown Grant, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Clean and neutral describes this 1st floor condo in the Society Place section of Newtown Grant. Owners have renovated property with granite kitchen countertop, paint and carpeting last year. Enjoy the many amenities that are offered.
Results within 1 mile of Newtown Grant

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
538 DURHAM ROAD
538 Durham Road, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1100 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom with all brand new appliances in Wrightstown! Gorgeous unit with open floor plan! Overlooking acres of open space; driveway to be resurfaced in the Spring; plenty of parking; across from the shops at Carousel Village;
Results within 5 miles of Newtown Grant
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Newtown Place
101 Cambridge Ln, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newtown Place features luxury garden apartments situated on a low-density site, with two-story construction and private entrances. Each unit has a washer and dryer, private storage and central air.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
379 PINEVILLE ROAD
379 Pineville Road, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3477 sqft
Overlooking some of the most picturesque and preserved Bucks County landscapes, this fully furnished, one of a kind mid-century modern masterpiece is offered for a one-year rental.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
109 MADISON ST #47
109 Madison Street, Newtown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
Welcome to a luxury Carriage House in prestigious Newtown Station in historic Newtown Boro.

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
1206 BARRY CT #717A
1206 Barry Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Bright & Sunny 2 BR, 2 Bath Tapestry 1st Floor Condo Offering newer appliances, Neutral Decor, Spacious Master with Full Bath, Living Room with Sliders to Private Patio with Storage area. Within Walking distance to the Pool and Clubhouse.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
104 COMMONWEALTH DRIVE
104 Commonwealth Drive, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN NEWTOWN CROSSING COMMUNITY. FRESHLY PAINTED AND NEWER CARPETS, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
516 E CENTER AVENUE
516 East Center Avenue, Newtown, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2243 sqft
Luxuriously restored Victorian on one of the most desirable streets and largest lots in Newtown Borough.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3128 sqft
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
27 S LINCOLN AVENUE
27 South Lincoln Avenue, Newtown, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
3576 sqft
ELEVATOR convenience. Upgraded Newtown Station town home in the heart of Newtown Borough! Easy walk for coffee shop, playground, restaurants and shopping. It's all about convenience! Close proximity to I95 for quick commuting.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
20 APPALOOSA TRAIL
20 Appaloosa Trail, Bucks County, PA
6 Bedrooms
$4,195
3249 sqft
Spacious and Elegant home in desired Council Rock School System with private rear patio and yard. 3 car attached garage and full finished basement with media room, surround sound speakers, a bedroom and full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Newtown Grant
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
18 Units Available
Chesterfield
1338 Veterans Hwy, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
835 sqft
Comfort meets a reasonable price tag at Chesterfield Apartments. We offer affordable apartments for rent in Levittown, Pennsylvania.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
4 Units Available
Hamilton Court East
3455 Street Rd, Hulmeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1038 sqft
A well-kept community within a short drive to the area's restaurants and dining. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tiled bathrooms. Resort-like pool and lots of green space provided.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
The Apartments at Rosewood
345 E County Line Rd, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
850 sqft
The Apartments at Rosewood provide comfortable, convenient garden-style living at reasonable rates that include off-street parking and swimming pool membership! Surrounded by private residences and convenient shopping, The Apartments at Rosewood,
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
3 Units Available
Bellevue Court
401 Bellevue Avenue, Bucks County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
840 sqft
Welcome to Bellevue Court Apartments. MAINTENANCE FREE LIVING IN OUR SPACIOUS, Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments located in a quiet community. Convenient to major access roads and train station. Includes gas heat, hot water and cooking gas.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
25 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,630
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,635
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 07:06am
$
5 Units Available
Tareyton Estates
100 Barclay Court, Langhorne, PA
Studio
$1,799
1282 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The metropolitan tareyton estates apartments in Langhorne are nestled in a quiet residential community in the heart of the most sought after area of Bucks County, PA.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:33am
7 Units Available
Dorchester
801 Willopenn Dr, Hatboro, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
880 sqft
Perfectly situated in Southampton, you will be proud to call our charming community home! Our community offers: • Pet-friendly • Swimming pool • Ample closet space • Assistance from a 24/7 live leasing agent • Furniture discount offers • Security
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
6 Units Available
Woodbourne
1350 Woodbourne Rd, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
850 sqft
Welcome to beautiful Woodbourne Apartments, a great place to live! Our apartments have spacious rooms, balconies or patios, one and a half bathrooms, central air and heat, reserved parking.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
Somerton
Station Walk
13659 Philmont Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
650 sqft
Located in the Somerton area of the Northeast, and just a walk away from shopping and public transportation. Station walk is easily accessible to Interstate 95, the Roosevelt Boulevard, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Middletown Trace Apartments
800 Trenton Road, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1195 sqft
Great location near I-95, Route 1 and the PA Turnpike. Luxury amenities including a swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, and a yoga studio. In-unit washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Longview Gardens Apartments
1501 Woodbourne Road, Levittown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Longview Garden Apartments, a peaceful apartment community located in the heart of Bucks County. Shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-95, quality elementary, middle, and high schools all the Neshaminy School District.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 8 at 02:25pm
4 Units Available
Hickory Hills Apartments
315 Steele Rd, Feasterville, PA
1 Bedroom
$950
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with wall-to-wall carpeting, extra storage areas, and high-speed Internet access. Community has a swimming pool, off-street parking, and professional on-site management.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Newtown Grant, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Newtown Grant apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

