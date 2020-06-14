Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Newtown Grant, PA with garage

Newtown Grant apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
528 Coachwood Ct
528 Coachwood Place, Newtown Grant, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2604 sqft
528 Coachwood Ct Available 07/01/20 528 Coachwood Ct - Pristine! This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, end unit townhome.
Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
145 SILVER LAKE ROAD
145 Silver Lake Rd, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3128 sqft
$4,200 LARGE FAMILY HOME WITH MOTHER IN LAW SUITE, FENCED YARD and SOLAR PANELS CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! 3,300 square feet with mother in law suite on an acre with large fenced in back yard. 6-bedroom 4.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
1 PHEASANT RUN ROAD
1 Pheasant Run Road, Bucks County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$4,900
5039 sqft
Welcome to 1 Pheasant Run Rd in the Estates at Washington Crossing in Upper Makefield. This spacious, stone front home offers 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and is complete with first floor Guest Suite with separate entrance.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
31 Units Available
Reserve at Harper's Crossing
100 Harpers Crossing, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1398 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-95, Route 1, PA/NJ Turnpike, Amtrak, Septa, NJ transit rail lines. Community has pool, hot tub and dog park. Apartments feature large closets, balconies and large soaking tubs.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Heathergate at Oxford Valley
8101 Fonthill Ct, Langhorne, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,621
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1236 sqft
Heathergate at Oxford Valley is a 55+ community that boasts 17 gorgeous green acres conveniently situated in Lower Bucks County.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11 Holder Drive in Delaware Rise, Ewing, NJ
11 Holder Drive, Mercer County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Rent just discounted to $2800 per month!! 5 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Executive Colonial in one of Ewing's finest and safest neighborhood Delaware Rise on side of mountain off Route 29 River Road overlooking the Delaware River located on half

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
610 LARCH CT #A5610
610 Larch Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Absolutely Beautiful, light and airy, TOTALLY remodeled end unit townhouse with Gorgeous new white shaker type cabinets, granite, and stainless steel Kitchen, Laminate wood floors throughout first floor, open stained stairs....

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
104 OXFORD FALLS COURT
104 Oxford Falls Ct, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1892 sqft
Newer End Unit Townhome on a cul-de-sac.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
732 BRIGHTON WAY
732 Brighton Way, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2168 sqft
North Pointe - NEW HOPE SOLEBURY SCHOOL DISTRICT Enjoy this 4 bedroom home that is located close to schools and downtown New Hope. Three levels of living with an attached two car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
103 TREE TOP COURT
103 Tree Top Court, Bucks County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1824 sqft
Furnished rental in Country Crossing features an open floor plan, two story great room with Palladian windows and a gas fireplace with marble surround. Attractive Bamboo hardwood flooring through out the first level.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Newtown Grant, PA

Newtown Grant apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

