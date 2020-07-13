Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:43 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Montgomeryville, PA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Montgomeryville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w...

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
810 SUSAN CIRCLE
810 Susan Circle, Montgomeryville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2420 sqft
Absolutely Beautiful Townhouse in Highview of Montgomeryville.
Results within 1 mile of Montgomeryville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
22 Units Available
Brookside Manor Apartments & Townhomes
2 Willow Ln, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,005
1625 sqft
Updated community with private entrances and a balcony or patio. Community amenities include a pool, playground, hot tub, and courtyard. Modern 24-hour gym. Kitchens have granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
108 THOROUGHBRED COURT
108 Thoroughbred Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Big and Open floor plan for this well built 3 bed rooms & 2.5 bath rooms townhouse by David Cutler in sought after Montgomery Greene development. Beautiful neighborhood setting with plenty of open space and private community tennis court.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4205 QUAKER COURT
4205 Quaker Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2134 sqft
Gwynedd Pointe beautiful townhouse in great location. Greet porch leading to 2 story foyer, bright eat-in kitchen with granite count top and newer appliances. Spacious dining room with convenient pass through to kitchen.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
802 EVERGREEN CT
802 Evergreen Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great rental opportunity in the popular "Gwynedd Pointe". This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse Fabulous townhouse with open floor plan with spacious and bright rooms.
Results within 5 miles of Montgomeryville
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
16 Units Available
Forge Gate Apartments
1141 Snyder Rd, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1500 sqft
Stylish apartments with extra storage and garbage disposal. Fully furnished. Ample onsite amenities, including a sparkling pool, dog park, and courtyard. Close to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Near Pennbrook Middle School.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Madison Lansdale Station
325 Madison St, Lansdale, PA
Studio
$1,400
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,918
1071 sqft
We are providing Virtual Tours, Self-Guided Tours, and In-Person Tours By Appointment Only.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
15 Units Available
Silk Factory Lofts
200 S Line St, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, Silk Factory Lofts offer an irresistible lifestyle set in a historic landmark building. Our open loft-style apartments feature oversized windows, high ceilings and modern kitchens.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
13 Units Available
The New Willowyck Apartment Homes
1 Marlbrook Lane, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,509
979 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,786
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1556 sqft
Welcome to the NEW Willowyck Apartment Homes. Our majestic tree-lined community offers newly renovated 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments and ranch-style homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Montgomery Manor
2701 Elroy Road, Hatfield, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near routes 309 and 202, this community offers convenient access to the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Residents have access to a community pool and resident clubhouse. Units feature fully equipped kitchens with breakfast bar and maple cabinets.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
The Addison
700 Lower State Rd, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,259
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
972 sqft
The Addison is perfectly situated in Horsham Township and is adjacent to the well-known Shoppes at English Village.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
10 Units Available
Hunt Club
10 Hunt Club Trl, North Wales, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,463
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off Route 63 and a half mile from English Village Shopping Center, The Hunt Club offers spacious apartment homes in North Wales, PA.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,453
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,643
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,127
1541 sqft
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
71 Units Available
Hatfield Village
2058 Maple Ave, Hatfield, PA
Studio
$935
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
850 sqft
Residents have access to an onsite gym, pool, and tennis court. Units offer a full range of appliances and a private patio or balcony. Moments from the dining and shopping along Broad Street.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:20am
2 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
Crossings at Stanbridge
38 Jenkins Ave, Lansdale, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,017
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
835 sqft
Newly renovated Landsdale mid-rise close to highways 202 and 309 and within walking distance to public transportation. Amenities and features include a new gym, hardwood floors, storage facilities and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated May 19 at 12:18pm
4 Units Available
Longford Apartments
352 Valleybrook Rd, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
Cozy homes with a patio/balcony, new appliances and air conditioning. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Gather with friends in the courtyard. Close to Ambler rail station. By Cedarbrook Country Club and Loch Alsh Park.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated May 19 at 12:03pm
2 Units Available
Ambler Crossing
311 N Spring Garden St, Ambler, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1061 sqft
Apartments feature air conditioning, dishwasher, microwave, wall-to-wall carpeting/hardwood floors, washer and dryer, and new kitchens. Community allows cats and features on-site property management and high-speed internet access.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
25 DELANCY COURT
25 Delancy Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1280 sqft
Beautiful home which has recently been completely remodeled! The kitchen has new custom modern cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and tile backsplash. Hardwood flooring throughout the kitchen and dining area.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Virtual Tour: https://youtu.

1 of 73

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
3 MODESTO LANE
3 Modesto Lane, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
4714 sqft
Located on a cul-de-sac lot, this gorgeous custom home has over 4,700 sq.ft. of living space.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
920 S BROAD ST
920 South Broad Street, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$2,400
Five spacious offices with common kitchen area, wide hallways and two bathrooms (total approx 1600 Sq ft.). This clean, comfortable office space is on the 2nd floor with a private entry, right off the parking lot.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
2104 MARSHALL CT
2104 Marshall Court, Kulpsville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
You do not want to lose out on this completely updated 3 bedroom rental in the very Desirable Morgandale Community! As you enter this Home you will notice a sitting room off to left with neutral carpeting.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Montgomeryville, PA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Montgomeryville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

