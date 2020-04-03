225 W CENTER Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bike storage

BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. If you need to lease a home that you can show off with pride & offers everything but the dishes & food, this very pretty (never before lived-in) 3 BR, 1.5 Bath home is just what you need. Private parking in rear. Covered patio & porch. Easy access to Allegheny College, Meadville Public Library, Meadville Medical Center, Community Center, groceries, Fitness Centers, Pool at the Y, banking & the Crawford Area Bus stop are all just a few blocks away. Shed for bike storage!