Meadville, PA
225 W CENTER Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:31 PM

225 W CENTER Street

225 West Center Street · (814) 720-3646
Location

225 West Center Street, Meadville, PA 16335

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1897 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
BEAUTIFULLY FURNISHED. If you need to lease a home that you can show off with pride & offers everything but the dishes & food, this very pretty (never before lived-in) 3 BR, 1.5 Bath home is just what you need. Private parking in rear. Covered patio & porch. Easy access to Allegheny College, Meadville Public Library, Meadville Medical Center, Community Center, groceries, Fitness Centers, Pool at the Y, banking & the Crawford Area Bus stop are all just a few blocks away. Shed for bike storage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

