Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:29 AM

26 N. Jones St.

26 North Jones Street · (570) 748-8550 ext. 5707488550
Location

26 North Jones Street, Lock Haven, PA 17745

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26 N. Jones St. · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1294 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
online portal
Close to Everything! - You don't want to miss this beautiful two bedroom, 2.5 bath house! Washer and Dryer are included in the basement. Natural Gas heat, with gas fireplace in the living room.

Updated kitchen. Back porch to enjoy the view of your yard. Carport to park your vehicle. Sorry, no pets allowed at this property.

Davis Real Estate, Inc. (570) 748-8550 or visit our website at www.lockhavenapartmentrentals.com. We offer convenient 24 hour online maintenance requests and rent payments. Maintenance requests are addressed within 24 hours. Great service is our #1 priority!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3068845)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

