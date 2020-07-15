9 Apartments for rent in Leola, PA with hardwood floors

Apartment List
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Leola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 27 at 12:33 AM
Contact for Availability
Sweetbriar Apartments
1917 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, PA
1 Bedroom
$915
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1031 sqft
You will find that Sweetbriar Apartments will be a place you will love to call home.\n\nSweetbriar Apartments are an amazing value! Our rental rates include HEAT, COOKING GAS, water, sewer, trash removal, and use of our pool.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
979 Clark St
979 Clark Street, Lancaster County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
889 sqft
Lovely Two Bedroom Townhouse in Lancaster City! - Don't miss out on this lovely 2 BR 1.5 BA townhouse in thriving Lancaster City. Stay cool in the summer with the central air conditioning and warm in the winter with gas heat.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
339 Greenland Dr, Lancaster
339 Greenland Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Comfy Townhome near Tanger Outlet - Property Id: 160903 This is a very convenient and quiet location that connects to the highway, shopping outlets, restaurants, and parks. We are trying to offer this place as a clean and comfy home for the renters.
Results within 10 miles of Leola

1 of 30

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
2833 Pebblebrook Drive
2833 Pebblebrook Drive, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1238 sqft
Beautifully updated rental in Village Park. Open floor plan with hardwood and a wall of built-ins and fireplace, stainless appliances, and multi-tiered deck w/fenced yard.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Millersville
1 Manor Ave.
1 Manor Avenue, Millersville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Beautiful 3 Bedroom in Millersville - This beautiful 3 bedroom home is located across from the Millersville Mart and within easy walking distance to Freedom Memorial Park and John Herr's Village Market.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
237 North State Street
237 North State Street, Ephrata, PA
Studio
$1,395
Old World 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home - 3 bedrooms & 2 baths. A stately red brick old world home with a LARGE front porch and SPACIOUS rooms! Hardwood flooring and ORIGINAL wood trim.

1 of 59

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
College Park
142 College Avenue
142 College Avenue, Lancaster, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2214 sqft
This stunning Chestnut Hill home is not one to be missed, with most all the features one could desire in a city row home.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Chestnut Hill
552 W. Grant St.
552 West Grant Street, Lancaster, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom City Home - Don't miss out on this beautifully updated 2 bedroom Lancaster city home! Hardwood flooring Central air conditioning Lots of natural light Private fenced-in patio 2nd bedroom on 3rd floor Washer/Dryer in

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1186 Maple Ave.
1186 Maple Avenue, Lancaster County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Beautiful Lancaster Township Area!, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom conveniently located less than a block from Hamilton Park and only minutes from Downtown Lancaster! Gas Fireplace Hardwood floors throughout Detached 2-car
City Guide for Leola, PA

The Inn at Leola Village offers accommodations in authentic antique Amish homes, a quaint Amish cottage and a restored tobacco barn and is on the list of Historic Hotels of America by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

From the cries of liberty in the American Revolutionary War to Lincoln's brilliant speech at Gettysburg, you will have many opportunities to become familiar with the accounts of critical moments in America. While Leola has a small town, quiet suburban feel to it, the excitement and activity of the larger metropolitan cities are close by. Leola has approximately 7,200 residents who enjoy a high quality of life and suburban amenities with a touch of rural character. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Leola, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Leola renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

