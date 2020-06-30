239 W Albemarle Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful twin colonial 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in Drexel Hill on quiet tree-lined street. Central location makes for easy access to restaurants and commute! Just a block away from Garrettford & Drexel Hill Junction Stations, 107 Bus stops on your own street corner, and dozen or more shops, restaurants, and more less than a mile radius! Wonderful park right outside your front door. Spacious floorplan with open living/dining combination. Three generous sized bedrooms and a beautifully remodeled bathroom with deep Jacuzzi tub. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Washer and Dryer included! Full basement for storage and partially finished area as a great bonus space. You do not want to miss this property, it won't last long. Tenant pays all utilities. Available June 1st!