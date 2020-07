Amenities

Fully finished ready to move in. New refrigerator and stove. Small Pet ok. Asking $450. Tenant pays water, light, and cooking gas. Extra $50 bucks a month for garage space. Buses are a half a block away to the city of Johnstown. Very safe neighborhood. Call property manager Kristy Black at (814)505-7989.

