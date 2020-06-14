Apartment List
/
PA
/
jenkintown
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:29 AM

139 Apartments for rent in Jenkintown, PA with garage

Jenkintown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 19 at 12:05pm
Jenkintown
12 Units Available
The Plaza Apartments
1250 Greenwood Ave, Jenkintown, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,720
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,603
1363 sqft
Exquisite apartments with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious layouts. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, movie library, and continental breakfasts. Minutes from restaurants and shops on Old York Road.
Results within 5 miles of Jenkintown
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
West Central Germantown
61 Units Available
Alden Park
5500 Wissahickon Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$906
571 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1460 sqft
Across the street from Vernon Park and within a short walk of Germantown Friends School. Unique architectural features and interiors including hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
7 Units Available
The Towers At Wyncote
8440 Limekiln Pike, Wyncote, PA
Studio
$1,145
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1252 sqft
With many featuring a den or dining room, these apartments in the gated community offer spacious floor plans and balconies with views. Amenities include a gym, a heated saltwater pool and a dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
1 Unit Available
Dublin Terrace
1300 Jennifer Dr, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1645 sqft
Dublin Terrace is the premiere rental home community in the Delaware Valley. This one-of-a-kind property offers residents luxury living and unparalleled privacy. The community consists of 12 distinctive buildings with only 16 residences per building.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
370 Units Available
Residences at The Promenade
200 Dryden Road, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,480
708 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,804
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,442
1462 sqft
Thank you for your interest in The Residences at The Promenade.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Lynnewood Gardens
1950 Ashbourne Road, Wyncote, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1120 sqft
Close to Center City and the transportation areas. This sprawling 122-acre community has numerous playgrounds and a resident clubhouse. Free shuttle services to local shopping. Stunning interiors in a natural setting.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated May 19 at 12:27pm
East Mount Airy
6 Units Available
Canterbury Apartments
33 E Roumfort Rd, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
706 sqft
Comfortable apartments with plush carpeting and individual climate control. Controlled access entry. Relax in the courtyard during free time. Near Mount Airy rail station. Enjoy the shops and restaurants along bustling Germantown Avenue.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Mount Airy
1 Unit Available
6300 Magnolia St
6300 Magnolia Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
1 Bedroom second floor apartment! VISIT OUR WEBSITE: http://imperialmgmtgroup.com/ Large apartment! One spacious bedrooms hard wood flooring, nice sized tiled kitchen , full tiled bath, plenty of closet space-- Beautiful apartment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Mount Airy
1 Unit Available
502 Glen Echo Rd Unit 2
502 Glen Echo Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
AMAZING 2Bd/1Ba in CHESTNUT HILL!!! - Located in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia, we have a fresh, newly renovated two bedroom apartment with one full bathroom. The apartment boasts beautiful floors throughout the bedrooms and living area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ogontz
1 Unit Available
5865 Kemble Ave
5865 Kemble Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1224 sqft
5865 Kemble Ave Available 07/01/20 Beautiful, newly rehabbed home coming soon! - Check out this desirable 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Logan
1 Unit Available
4927 N. 17th St.
4927 North 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom House for Rent - 3 Bdrm, 1 Bath Available - Hardwood Floors, Enclose Porch, Back Deck, Back Driveway, Garage for Storage Only, Refrigerator and Stove. You pay your own Utilities (Gas, Electric and Water).

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lawndale
1 Unit Available
5951 ELSINORE ST
5951 Elsinore Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
??? NEWLY RENOVATED, COZY 3 BEDROOMS AND 1.5 BATH HOME LOCATED IN NORTHEAST/LAWNCREST!!! ??? - **** SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: There are currently no showings due to quarantine and social distancing regulations.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Oxford Circle
1 Unit Available
7122 DUNGAN ROAD
7122 Dungan Road, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1222 sqft
Twin 3 bedrooms -1 full bath and 1 powder room- with finished basement and 1 car garage- nice deck off of kitchen and large front patio! Freshly painted in living room, dining room , basement and bedrooms.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Ogontz
1 Unit Available
6143 OLD YORK ROAD
6143 Old York Road, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$950
2078 sqft
WALKTHROUGH VIDEO - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a8qIERVHmws - Spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment! Large open living/dining room - hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Olney
1 Unit Available
5232 WESTFORD RD
5232 Westford Road, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
Due to the Coronavirus Only 2 persons plus their Agent may enter this property at one time. Everyone entering this property MUST cover their nose and mouth with a mask at all times. Please use hand sanitizer before entering the property.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
1505 E MAYLAND STREET
1505 East Mayland Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1250 sqft
This is an exceptionally well taken care of home for rental. The kitchen has been remodeled with quartz counter tops and has a 4 piece appliance package that will stay in the property for rent.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Penn Knox
1 Unit Available
5225 MARION STREET
5225 Marion Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
3587 sqft
Welcome to 5225 Marion St. This is a great opportunity to live in this beautiful carriage house with garage parking.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Huntingdon Valley
1 Unit Available
2565 HUNTINGDON PIKE
2565 Huntingdon Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$1,100
Commercial space for rent in Fettersmill Square. Approximately 1000 sq ft. Owner will retrofit to tenant's needs. New HVAC, bathroom, kitchenette. Overhead garage door and office door entrances.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7701 DOE LANE
7701 Doe Lane, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2980 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Rental/ No pets / Shared Living/ Roommate for Beautiful Furnished Home to share with one other occupant (total of 2 adults - separate quarters), 1 Bedroom Unit is available for rent with all utilities included and free WiFi.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
233 TOWNSHIP LINE ROAD
233 Township Line Road, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
741 sqft
Turn the key and move right into this 2 bedroom condo. Brand new carpet. Washer and Dryer in the unit. 1 car garage. Secure Storage unit. Ready for immediate move in. Convenient to Public Transportation with a SEPTA bus stop right outside.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
West Oak Lane
1 Unit Available
1906 DALLAS ROAD
1906 Dallas Road, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1844 sqft
Large West Oak Lane rowhome on a quiet one-way street.
Results within 10 miles of Jenkintown
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
Avenue of the Arts North
41 Units Available
Hanover North Broad
322 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,457
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,644
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,573
1253 sqft
Newly renovated high-rise apartments in the heart of Philly. Near the Community College of Philadelphia. High ceilings and modern lighting. Walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include bocce court and media room.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:45am
$
Manayunk
5 Units Available
Apex Manayunk
4601 Flat Rock Rd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,919
1104 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,374
2083 sqft
Sleek homes with hardwood floors and granite counters. Fully furnished. Lots of community amenities, including a bocce court, game room, and fitness zone. Overlooking the Schuylkill River. Near I-76. By Walnut Lane Golf Course.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:31am
Logan Square
39 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,470
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Jenkintown, PA

Jenkintown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Jenkintown 1 BedroomsJenkintown 2 BedroomsJenkintown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJenkintown Accessible ApartmentsJenkintown Apartments with Balcony
Jenkintown Apartments with GarageJenkintown Apartments with GymJenkintown Apartments with Hardwood FloorsJenkintown Apartments with ParkingJenkintown Apartments with Pool
Jenkintown Dog Friendly ApartmentsJenkintown Furnished ApartmentsJenkintown Pet Friendly PlacesJenkintown Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PANorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PATrenton, NJLansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJ
Willow Grove, PAHatboro, PADoylestown, PAArdmore, PALindenwold, NJNarberth, PAGlenside, PAPalmyra, NJProspect Park, PABlue Bell, PAYeadon, PAGreentree, NJ
Echelon, NJMedia, PACroydon, PAFeasterville, PAPitman, NJAudubon, NJPerkasie, PARunnemede, NJAudubon, PAHaddon Heights, NJStratford, NJHatfield, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Pennsylvania State University-Penn State AbingtonUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's UniversityTemple University
Thomas Jefferson University