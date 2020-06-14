Apartment List
/
PA
/
hatfield
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

25 Apartments for rent in Hatfield, PA with garage

Hatfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
529 S MAIN STREET
529 Main Street, Hatfield, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Welcome to 525 1/2 south main street! A incredible unit for the price! You get your own partially fenced backyard and a covered fence with around 1100 square feet of interior living space.
Results within 5 miles of Hatfield
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
13 Units Available
The Point at Pennbrook Station
100 Reading Cir, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,373
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,803
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a stone's throw away from Pennbrook Station, offering convenient access to Philadelphia's city center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite counters and roomy walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
AVE Lansdale
1001 Towamencin Avenue, Lansdale, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,608
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,801
1392 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Lansdale for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:07am
2 Units Available
Heritage Pointe
414 Dover Drive, Chalfont, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
1156 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering 32 pet-friendly apartments in one-, two-, and three-bedroom floorplans, this development offers a series of amenities including cathedral ceilings, finished basements, additional storage spaces, and more.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
414 Saint Andrews Lane
414 Saint Andrews Lane, Harleysville, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
A newly updated 3/BD and 1.5 bath twin home located in a small cul de sac with easy access to PA turnpike. The first floor greets you with hardwood floors and travels along the hallway, bathroom, living and dining room.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
46 GREEN STREET
46 Green Street, Souderton, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
690 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom, 1 bath, lower level unit in Souderton, Completely renovated bathroom and kitchen. Close to parks, dining, shopping, and public transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
34 N CANNON AVENUE
34 N Cannon Ave, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
Welcome to Brand New Rental Property On the Market . This New Rental Town Home Has 3 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, and 1/2 Bathroom on main floor. 2 Car garage. Home also includes Hardwood floors in Kitchen, Dinning-Room, and Living- Room.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1001 TOWAMENCIN AVENUE
1001 Towamencin Ave, Montgomery County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1177 sqft
This is a first floor apartment in a building with elevator service. The $750 Move-In Fee is the only thing you need to start the lease. No 1st Month's rent or Security Deposit! This apartment would be available as of February 26th.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
406 WILLIAMSON COURT
406 Williamson Court, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2064 sqft
Back on the market!!! This gorgeous townhouse at Williamson Square offers luxury living with in-town convenience. Located next to the park, 4th Street pool and tennis court.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
33 CHANCERY COURT
33 Chancery Court, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1733 sqft
Welcome to this gorgeous home in the highly desired 55+ community of Lionsgate.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
229 SCHOOLHOUSE ROAD
229 Schoolhouse Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1344 sqft
Able to be seen, vacant. This 3 bedroom rancher with one full bath, Eat in Kitchen, living room with fire place (for looks only, can not be used by tenant it is closed off) full basement, 2 car garage is available immediately.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3302 CARRIAGE COURT
3302 South Carriage Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2336 sqft
Very Nice 3-Story Maintenance Free Townhouse In The Popular Gwynedd Pointe Community With Exceptional Curb Appeal And Nice Layout; Main Floor Consists Of Large Living Room, Dining Room nice For Entertaining, Modern Sunny Eat-In Kitchen With

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
70 HATFIELD PIKE #BUILDING 4
70 Souderton Hatfield Pike, Montgomery County, PA
Studio
$3,000
Industrial Storage/Workshop 1,250 square feet to 5,000 square feet (4 garage bays each 1250 sq ft), 12'x 12' drive in garage doors, 14' ceilings. Land around warehouse is included in the rental.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
719 BERGEY
719 Bergey Road, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
4034 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Unique new construction with 2 car garage , Gourmet kitchen , island quartz counter tops, five bedrooms, two full baths. Eat in kitchen hardwood flooring. Large walk in closets Located next to the Country Club. Lots of windows.

1 of 25

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
1 Unit Available
88 CANNON COURT
88 North Cannon Avenue, Lansdale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2316 sqft
Fabulous townhome in downtown Lansdale. Walk to restaurants and the train station! This home has an amazing floor plan located in Cannon Square. The first thing you will notice is the beautifully landscaped courtyard leading up to the home.
Results within 10 miles of Hatfield
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 11 at 07:00pm
4 Units Available
Stonington Farm
150 Commons Way, Doylestown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,060
1234 sqft
Minutes from the shopping in Doylestown and easily accessible from everywhere else thanks to the Doylestown Bypass, this green community offers a pool, tennis court, coffee bar and much more. Units are furnished and recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated May 29 at 02:41pm
233 Units Available
Residences at Bentwood
201 East Germantown Pike, Suite 1000, Montgomery County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1136 sqft
The Residences at Bentwood provides the last missing piece in Philadelphia’s upscale suburban Montgomery County: a signature luxury apartment community and latest addition to the prestigious Bentwood mixed-use campus.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
171 old Limekiln road
171 Old Limekiln Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3600 sqft
Located in central bucks school district This is a farmhouse with lake views of peace valley park Gourmet kitchen , custom pub and wine room Fully furnished - includes lawn maintenance and snow removal

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
201 Highland Ave.
201 Highland Avenue, Ambler, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Newly Renovated Rancher - 3 Bed / 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
605 McKean Rd.
605 Mckean Road, Montgomery County, PA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
Brand New 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home in Ambler with A Heated Pool & 2 Car Garage! - Fully Renovated 5 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom House with an Attached 2 Car Garage and In-Ground Heated Pool! Central Heating and Air Conditioning.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7 SWEETWATER CIR
7 Sweetwater Circle, Spring House, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
An amazing rental has just come available! This is one to watch! Beautiful, large town home (2100 sf plus a finished basement) in highly sought-after Lower Gwynedd/Ambler. Wissahickon schools.

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
135 WOODWINDS DRIVE
135 Woodwinds Dr, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1826 sqft
Welcome to The Courts at Brynwood by W.B. Homes . Beautiful, one year old end-unit townhome in the award-winning Methacton School district.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
106 RUTH LANE
106 Ruth Lane, Bucks County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2019 sqft
Beautifully Updated Throughout! 4 Bedroom, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
121 DEER RUN ROAD
121 Deer Run Road, Bucks County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1606 sqft
Three bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse located in The Pines at Pennridge. The house has plenty of space with a full basement, large family room and a garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Hatfield, PA

Hatfield apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Hatfield 1 BedroomsHatfield 2 BedroomsHatfield 3 BedroomsHatfield Accessible ApartmentsHatfield Apartments with Balcony
Hatfield Apartments with GarageHatfield Apartments with GymHatfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHatfield Apartments with ParkingHatfield Apartments with Pool
Hatfield Apartments with Washer-DryerHatfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsHatfield Furnished ApartmentsHatfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Philadelphia, PAAllentown, PABethlehem, PANorristown, PAWest Chester, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PAPhoenixville, PAEaston, PACamden, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJ
Chester, PAHorsham, PAMoorestown-Lenola, NJWillow Grove, PAPottstown, PAHatboro, PANorth Wales, PAWyncote, PACollegeville, PASellersville, PABreinigsville, PAWarminster Heights, PA
Chalfont, PAMerchantville, NJSpring City, PAMorton, PAEast Lansdowne, PABeverly, NJRockledge, PAChester Heights, PAEddystone, PADublin, PAGloucester City, NJDrexel Hill, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Moravian CollegeMuhlenberg College
Northampton County Area Community CollegeUniversity of Pennsylvania
Saint Joseph's University