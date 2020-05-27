525 Grove Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry internet access

This is a PET FRIENDLY renovated house with a nice front porch, fenced in yard, open concept kitchen with a modern style.



This single family home was renovated in the summer of 2019 with LVT floors throughout the home except carpets in the bedrooms, tile surround shower/tub, washer and dryer.....EVERYTHING is brand new.



The kitchen opens up into the living room and has great natural light. The appliances are stainless steel and include fridge, dishwasher, microwave range hood and gas stove. The countertops are granite and the center island is a great places to eat and entertain.



The porch and yard are going a great place to relax and entertain not to mention a park right around the corner. Walking distance to the hospital and very close to major roads and downtown but on a very quite street.



All utilities are the responsibility of the tenants but grass and snow removal are paid by the landlord.