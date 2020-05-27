All apartments in Greensburg
Find more places like 525 Grove Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensburg, PA
/
525 Grove Street
Last updated May 27 2020 at 4:26 AM

525 Grove Street

525 Grove St · (724) 220-4700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

525 Grove St, Greensburg, PA 15601

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
This is a PET FRIENDLY renovated house with a nice front porch, fenced in yard, open concept kitchen with a modern style.

This single family home was renovated in the summer of 2019 with LVT floors throughout the home except carpets in the bedrooms, tile surround shower/tub, washer and dryer.....EVERYTHING is brand new.

The kitchen opens up into the living room and has great natural light. The appliances are stainless steel and include fridge, dishwasher, microwave range hood and gas stove. The countertops are granite and the center island is a great places to eat and entertain.

The porch and yard are going a great place to relax and entertain not to mention a park right around the corner. Walking distance to the hospital and very close to major roads and downtown but on a very quite street.

All utilities are the responsibility of the tenants but grass and snow removal are paid by the landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 525 Grove Street have any available units?
525 Grove Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 525 Grove Street have?
Some of 525 Grove Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 525 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
525 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 525 Grove Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 525 Grove Street is pet friendly.
Does 525 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 525 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 525 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 525 Grove Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 525 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 525 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 525 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 525 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 525 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 525 Grove Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 525 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 525 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 525 Grove Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PA
Upper St. Clair, PAIndiana, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PA
Aliquippa, PACanonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWilkinsburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity