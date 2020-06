Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lovely 3 BR, 2 BA home in Greensburg will be available mid July. This home has so much charm! Gorgeous built-ins and lots of wood work. Rooms have 11 foot ceilings,for a great sense of space. Lovely covered front porch to while away the evenings. Nice flat, fenced backyard w/ access from alley. Perfect for your furbabies. Call today to pre-lease this home!



- Must have verified income of 3 times the rent.

- Pets welcome under 60 lbs (non-aggressive breeds only)