Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 3 bedroom house - Freshly renovated

-3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms

-Nice area and neighbors

-Spacious rooms with natural lighting

-Newer paint and carpet

-Very close to shopping and food



*All pets welcome



*No Section 8 * Thank you

-Utilities not included



Our requirements are as follows:



- Security deposit $725

- 1st month's rent $725

- $250 refundable water deposit

- $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

- Proof of income.

- Renter's Insurance Required

- $25 application fee: credit check and magisterial background check for Landlord-Tenant and Criminal complaints.

* The application fee is non-refundable



**To sign a lease, security deposit must be paid and then all other costs paid prior to move-in date.



To View This Home, Please text:



Anna 412-330-0145



