Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:06 AM

1954 Georgetown Dr

1954 Georgetown Drive · (724) 776-2900
Location

1954 Georgetown Drive, Franklin Park, PA 15143

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Award winning North Allegheny school district. Conveniently located min from I- 79 , Rt 19 , shopping, restaurants , entertainments,...30 min to downtown pittsburgh , hospitals, universities, airport. End unit brick townhouse with two integral car garages. Fully equipped kitchen that opens to the dining area. Spacious living room. Second floor features two good sized rooms , full bath and a master suite with it's own bath and walking closet. Second floor laundry room for more convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

