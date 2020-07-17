All apartments in Franklin County
Find more places like 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin County, PA
/
861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3

861 Buchanan Trail East · (717) 753-4678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

861 Buchanan Trail East, Franklin County, PA 17225

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Apt #3 · Avail. Aug 1

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Unit Apt #3 Available 08/01/20 Woodlawn Apartments - Property Id: 310826

2nd Floor, 2 br. W,S,T, inc. NO PETS NO SMOKING. To be considered you must fill out the lead questionnaire on Turbo Tennant. There is no fee to fill out the questionnaire. PLEASE DO NOT PAY AN APPLICATION FEE OR COMPLETE AN APPLICATION UNTIL AFTER YOU HAVE LOOKED AT THE PROPERTY, OR HAVE SPOKEN TO ME IN PERSON OR OVER THE PHONE. I will respond to all inquiries about the property as soon as I possibly can. Thank you for your interest.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/861-buchanan-trl-e-greencastle-pa-unit-apt-%233/310826
Property Id 310826

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5947767)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 have any available units?
861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 have?
Some of 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 currently offering any rent specials?
861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 pet-friendly?
No, 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin County.
Does 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 offer parking?
No, 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 does not offer parking.
Does 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 have a pool?
No, 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 does not have a pool.
Does 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 have accessible units?
No, 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 861 Buchanan Trl E Apt #3?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDGaithersburg, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDState College, PAHarrisburg, PAAshburn, VALeesburg, VAYork, PA
Hagerstown, MDWinchester, VARandallstown, MDSterling, VAReisterstown, MDAspen Hill, MDChambersburg, PAShippensburg, PABoonsboro, MDCarlisle, PAGettysburg, PAMartinsburg, WV
Middletown, MDHollidaysburg, PABallenger Creek, MDSpring Ridge, MDAltoona, PAUrbana, MDBrunswick, MDCharles Town, WVWestminster, MDMechanicsburg, PAHanover, PADamascus, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Harrisburg Area Community CollegeHood College
Howard Community CollegePennsylvania State University-Main Campus
Shenandoah University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity