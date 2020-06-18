All apartments in Fleetwood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

233 Somerset St

233 West Somerset Street · No Longer Available
Location

233 West Somerset Street, Fleetwood, PA 19522

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
233 Somerset St Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Rancher in Fleetwood - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath rancher with attached garage and large yard with deck. Two bedrooms on first floor. A 2nd family room in basement and wood burning fire place. Third finished room in basement ideal for office space and/or bedroom.

Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Oil Heat

Small pets allowed with additional $500 pet deposit and $30/monthly fee per pet (max 1).

Applicants must have verifiable income of at least 3 time the rent amount. Our tenant screening process includes credit score, eviction history, criminal background. Those with credit scores under 650 will require a second deposit held for one year.

To schedule a viewing or to apply go to bold-pm.com

(RLNE5838730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 233 Somerset St have any available units?
233 Somerset St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleetwood, PA.
What amenities does 233 Somerset St have?
Some of 233 Somerset St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 233 Somerset St currently offering any rent specials?
233 Somerset St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 233 Somerset St pet-friendly?
Yes, 233 Somerset St is pet friendly.
Does 233 Somerset St offer parking?
Yes, 233 Somerset St does offer parking.
Does 233 Somerset St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 233 Somerset St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 233 Somerset St have a pool?
No, 233 Somerset St does not have a pool.
Does 233 Somerset St have accessible units?
No, 233 Somerset St does not have accessible units.
Does 233 Somerset St have units with dishwashers?
No, 233 Somerset St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 233 Somerset St have units with air conditioning?
No, 233 Somerset St does not have units with air conditioning.
