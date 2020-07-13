/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM
17 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fernway, PA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Rochester Village
10100 Kettlecreek Dr, Fernway, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1142 sqft
Live in Cranberry Township in Pennsylvania, with beautiful landscaping right outside your door. This community includes a new swimming pool, fire pit, golf simulator, clubhouse and more.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
222 E COMMONS DRIVE
222 East Commons Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Cranberry Township - Nice 3 bedroom townhome off Hanies School Road in Cranberry. Living room, dining room, small ktichen, 1 1/2 baths, finished basement with small patio and 2 off street parking spaces. Carpet to be replaced upon application.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
516 Ten Point
516 10 Point Lane, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available now- a 3-bedroom townhome in Cranberry Township! This property has just been freshly painted and new carpet installed.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
102 Brookston drive
102 Brookston Drive, Fernway, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 bath, 2-car garage home - OCT 1 - Property Id: 39137 Welcome to a conveniently located home with 3 bedroom, 2 full-baths, a finished basement and 2-car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Fernway
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
243 Eagle Dr
243 Eagle Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Gorgeous Town house available for immediate occupancy! The home is featured with an open concept layout, allowing natural light to flow throughout the house.
Results within 5 miles of Fernway
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Christopher Wren Apartments
501 Christopher Wren Dr, Bradford Woods, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,327
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Perry Highway and Bradford Woods Elementary School. Modern apartment homes with stainless steel range, refrigerator and microwave. Community has a pool, a courtyard, a fire pit and a 24-hour gym.
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2001 Connecticut Lane
2001 Connecticut Lane, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2300 sqft
2001 Connecticut Lane Available 10/01/20 Stunning 4 bedroom 3.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
125 Kaufman Run Blvd
125 Kaufman-Run Boulevard, Butler County, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Great 4 bedroom home available in the highly sought after Adams Ridge community! Enjoy the amazing amenities such as pool, playground & community center.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
216 Castle Creek Dr
216 Castle Creek Drive, Seven Fields, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
Pictures not updated with NEW Paint !! 2 BR, 2.5 bath town home in desirable Seven Fields. The covered front porch greets guests as they enter into the generously sized family room. The spacious FR leads to the bright eat-in kitchen.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
779 Norwegian Spruce
779 Norwegian Spruce Drive, Butler County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
Great end-unit townhome in Adams Township- available for a lease to start end of July 2020. Virtual walkthrough available! Enter from the one-car garage right into the first floor.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
480 Fairmont
480 Fairmont Dr, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available for August 2020! This beautiful former model unit has many upgrades throughout. The entry level has a 2-car garage and flex space with coat closet and additional storage room! Enjoy hard floors throughout the first 2 levels.
Results within 10 miles of Fernway
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
4 Units Available
Sherbrook Apartments
100 Sherbrook Court, Bradford Woods, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$892
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
864 sqft
Sherbrook invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Sherbrook provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Wexford.
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
9415 Orchard
9415 Orchard Road, Allegheny County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Your own little oasis on just under an acre- but right in McCandless! This updated 2-bedroom ranch has a car port for covered parking, plus plenty of additional parking space. Inside, the front living room has lots of natural light.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
60 Gregory St
60 Gregory Street, Aliquippa, PA
3 Bedrooms
$900
Updated apartments in quiet complex in Aliquippa - Property Id: 266769 3's, 2's and 1's available. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266769 Property Id 266769 (RLNE5861133)
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
2450 Pleuchel
2450 Pleuchel Road, Franklin Park, PA
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
Beautiful home on a quiet road in Franklin Park! Available for a lease to start mid-July. Enjoy a private setting with a large yard, detached 2-car garage, and plenty of other parking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
10023 Beauty Dr
10023 Beauty Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY FIRST WEEK JULY. Wow! Charm and character abound in this Sears Craftsman-style home overlooking North Park! 3 bedrooms and one full bathroom! Hardwood flooring throughout this wonderful home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
930 Maplewood Ave
930 Maplewood Avenue, Ambridge, PA
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
Recently renovated 5 bedroom brick home for lease in Ambridge. First floor has large living room, nice open foyer, dining room with pantry and kitchen. Full bath and bedroom also on first floor. Second floor has 4 other bedrooms and full bath.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PACanonsburg, PA
Coraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PACampbell, OHWilkinsburg, PAAmbridge, PABellevue, PAWest Mifflin, PAWeirton, WV