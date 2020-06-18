All apartments in Ephrata
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

264 TOM AVENUE

264 Tom Avenue · (717) 295-7368
Location

264 Tom Avenue, Ephrata, PA 17522

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 264 TOM AVENUE · Avail. Jul 1

$1,350

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
264 TOM AVENUE Available 07/01/20 Ephrata Area 3 bedroom - Ephrata Area 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse. Central air, electric heat pump. Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Applications required prior to showing

Application process
1) $35 application fee per person
2) Credit & background report ran
3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount
4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required
5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz, click available rentals, find the property, click apply

Proof of renter’s insurance is required at the time of move-in.

Contact Lori Lintner
Direct: 717-690-0117
Email: llintner@ahpm.biz

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5826104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

