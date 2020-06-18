Amenities

264 TOM AVENUE Available 07/01/20 Ephrata Area 3 bedroom - Ephrata Area 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 1 car garage townhouse. Central air, electric heat pump. Dishwasher, stove, and refrigerator



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Applications required prior to showing



Application process

1) $35 application fee per person

2) Credit & background report ran

3) Total verifiable income must be 3-4 times the rent amount

4) Minimum 1 month Security Deposit required

5) Online application available at www.ahpm.biz, click available rentals, find the property, click apply



Proof of renter’s insurance is required at the time of move-in.



Contact Lori Lintner

Direct: 717-690-0117

Email: llintner@ahpm.biz



