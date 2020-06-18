All apartments in Dormont
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

1134 Tennessee

1134 Tennessee Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1134 Tennessee Avenue, Dormont, PA 15216

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CHARMING FRONT PORCH COLONIAL - Property Id: 264959

IF YOU LOVE CHARM, you'll love this darling 3 bedroom front porch colonial in the family-friendly walking community of Dormont. Enter into the over-sized, sun splashed living room with laminate flooring, built ins and a decorative fireplace. The oversized dining room is great for entertaining The full-equipped kitchen features a gas stove and access to the deck overlooking the large, private, fenced rear yard. Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms with natural hardwood flooring and an updated full bath. the lower level has a washer and dryer and walk out to the level fenced back yard. this home has all new ELECTRIC! Don't hesitate. Text Linda at 412.628.5544 to arrange a private showing!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264959
Property Id 264959

(RLNE5753994)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1134 Tennessee have any available units?
1134 Tennessee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dormont, PA.
What amenities does 1134 Tennessee have?
Some of 1134 Tennessee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1134 Tennessee currently offering any rent specials?
1134 Tennessee isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1134 Tennessee pet-friendly?
Yes, 1134 Tennessee is pet friendly.
Does 1134 Tennessee offer parking?
No, 1134 Tennessee does not offer parking.
Does 1134 Tennessee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1134 Tennessee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1134 Tennessee have a pool?
No, 1134 Tennessee does not have a pool.
Does 1134 Tennessee have accessible units?
No, 1134 Tennessee does not have accessible units.
Does 1134 Tennessee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1134 Tennessee has units with dishwashers.
Does 1134 Tennessee have units with air conditioning?
No, 1134 Tennessee does not have units with air conditioning.
