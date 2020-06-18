1134 Tennessee

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

CHARMING FRONT PORCH COLONIAL - Property Id: 264959



IF YOU LOVE CHARM, you'll love this darling 3 bedroom front porch colonial in the family-friendly walking community of Dormont. Enter into the over-sized, sun splashed living room with laminate flooring, built ins and a decorative fireplace. The oversized dining room is great for entertaining The full-equipped kitchen features a gas stove and access to the deck overlooking the large, private, fenced rear yard. Upstairs features 3 spacious bedrooms with natural hardwood flooring and an updated full bath. the lower level has a washer and dryer and walk out to the level fenced back yard. this home has all new ELECTRIC! Don't hesitate. Text Linda at 412.628.5544 to arrange a private showing!

