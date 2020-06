27 RICHMOND STREET LOFT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

THE LOFT AT 27 - Property Id: 250569



BEAUTIFUL LARGE LOFT APARTMENT OVERLOOKING PARK.PRIVATE DRIVE 2 BEDROOM LARGE LIVING SPACE..WHOLE HOUSE AIR CONDITIONING...NEW STOVE, NEW WASHER AND DRYER....SO MUCH NATURAL LIGHT YOU WILL HAVE TO WEAR YOUR SHADES....UPGRADED WINDOWS ANDERSON... SWIMMIMG POOL NEXT DOOR....KOOL...SHOPPING CENTER A 2 MINUTE WALK ALSO RESTAURANTS ...THIS LOFT IS ON THE BUS WAY TO ROBINSON AND DOWNTOWN. 25 MINUTES FROM THE AIRPORT.GARAGE OPTIONAL AND AVAILABLE WITH DOOR OPENER... ... NO GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS AVAILABLE...975.00 PLUS GAS AND ELECTRIC AND 30.00 WATER AND SEWERAGE... GREAT FOR THE PROFESSIONAL COUPLE, NO GOVERNMENT PROGRAMS ACCEPTED,CREDIT CHECK...FEDERAL BACK ROUND CHECK. NO PETS OF ANY KIND CALLS ONLY NO EMAILS WILL BE ANSWERED.....THANK YOU, JOHN ...DID I MENTION...IT HAS A POOL!!!!!!! 412-260-8964

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5665140)