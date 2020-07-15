227 Maxwell St

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym

Crafton - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Convenient Location - Spacious apartment - hardwood flooring on ground level - large kitchen with dining area. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Backyard, and full basement with plenty of storage.



Located within walking distance to public transportation and the Crafton Ingram Shopping Center where you can find a grocery store, bank, gym, plus many other shops.



Rent does not include utilities. Pet deposit required $300 plus $50/month cat and $30/month dog.



Schedule a showing now at www.desantispm.com.



(RLNE5056719)