All apartments in Crafton
Find more places like 227 Maxwell St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Crafton, PA
/
227 Maxwell St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

227 Maxwell St

227 Maxwell Street · (484) 552-9043
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Crafton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

227 Maxwell Street, Crafton, PA 15205

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 227 Maxwell St · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Crafton - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom - Convenient Location - Spacious apartment - hardwood flooring on ground level - large kitchen with dining area. 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Backyard, and full basement with plenty of storage.

Located within walking distance to public transportation and the Crafton Ingram Shopping Center where you can find a grocery store, bank, gym, plus many other shops.

Rent does not include utilities. Pet deposit required $300 plus $50/month cat and $30/month dog.

Schedule a showing now at www.desantispm.com.

(RLNE5056719)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Maxwell St have any available units?
227 Maxwell St has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 227 Maxwell St currently offering any rent specials?
227 Maxwell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Maxwell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 227 Maxwell St is pet friendly.
Does 227 Maxwell St offer parking?
No, 227 Maxwell St does not offer parking.
Does 227 Maxwell St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 227 Maxwell St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Maxwell St have a pool?
No, 227 Maxwell St does not have a pool.
Does 227 Maxwell St have accessible units?
No, 227 Maxwell St does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Maxwell St have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 Maxwell St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Maxwell St have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Maxwell St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 227 Maxwell St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Crafton 1 BedroomsCrafton Apartments with Garages
Crafton Apartments with ParkingCrafton Apartments with Pools
Crafton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PASouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PAFernway, PAMunhall, PACarnot-Moon, PAJefferson Hills, PAAliquippa, PA
Canonsburg, PACoraopolis, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PASteubenville, OHNew Castle, PAWilkinsburg, PACarnegie, PABellevue, PAMount Oliver, PABrentwood, PA
West Mifflin, PASwissvale, PAGlassport, PAAmbridge, PAMcKeesport, PASeven Fields, PAEast McKeesport, PARochester, PAWeirton, WVGreensburg, PAUniontown, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity