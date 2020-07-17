All apartments in Crafton
170 Promenade Street Unit 5
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

170 Promenade Street Unit 5

170 Promenade St · (833) 207-4309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 Promenade St, Crafton, PA 15205

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Great 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in Crafton!
Conveniently located near Downtown Pittsburgh, I-79, I-376 and Route 65. Close to Foster Plaza, Crafton Ingram Shopping Center and Robinson Mall. Near Middleton, Foster and Crafton Park, which has free summer concerts!

HIGHLIGHTS
- One off street parking space
- Shared laundry room on the premises
- Back Patio
- Tenant is responsible for Water, Sewer, Gas, and Electric

ADDITIONAL DETAILS
- Renters Insurance is required prior to move in
- All adults must complete application for credit, criminal, and eviction history

(RLNE5900118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 have any available units?
170 Promenade Street Unit 5 has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 have?
Some of 170 Promenade Street Unit 5's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
170 Promenade Street Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Promenade Street Unit 5 does not have units with air conditioning.
