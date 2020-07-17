170 Promenade Street Unit 5

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Great 2 BR/1 Bath Apartment in Crafton!

Conveniently located near Downtown Pittsburgh, I-79, I-376 and Route 65. Close to Foster Plaza, Crafton Ingram Shopping Center and Robinson Mall. Near Middleton, Foster and Crafton Park, which has free summer concerts!



HIGHLIGHTS

- One off street parking space

- Shared laundry room on the premises

- Back Patio

- Tenant is responsible for Water, Sewer, Gas, and Electric



ADDITIONAL DETAILS

- Renters Insurance is required prior to move in

- All adults must complete application for credit, criminal, and eviction history



(RLNE5900118)