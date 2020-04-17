All apartments in Columbia
260 Locust Street - Commercial Front
260 Locust Street - Commercial Front

260 Locust Street · (717) 696-6830
Location

260 Locust Street, Columbia, PA 17512
Columbia

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$600

Studio · 1 Bath · 300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
**ENTREPRENEURS**AVAILABLE NOW!!! Commercial Storefront RETAIL/OFFICE SPACE

SCHEDULE showings at https://www.fetchhomemanagement.com/available-rentals/

*Must submit copy of ID

$600/MO. $600 Security Deposit.

Come check this storefront that could be your next store for your business. We're looking for someone to get established and stay awhile. Come see for youself to get ideas and we can meet in the middle for this ongoing relationship.

www.fetchhomemanagement.com

Requirements:

No evictions
6 month at current occupation
Income 3x monthly rent

**Automatic disqualification if the rental application isn't 100% accurate and truthful.

COMMERCIAL SPACE 300+/- SQFT

On December 24, 2018, Columbia Borough received approval from the PA Department of Community & Economic Development for the designation of a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone (KOEZ) that includes eight parcels located in its core Downtown.

The KOEZ program eliminates state and local taxes for a period of time within specific underdeveloped and underutilized areas to help spur redevelopment and economic growth. Columbia Borough targeted key properties that, if redeveloped, could generate a larger impact within the community.

Interested? Lets set up a showing and get you started with your business/office! Call/Text 717-496-1791 or set up a showing online! Just google Fetch Home Management and you will find us!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

