260 Locust Street - Commercial Front

**ENTREPRENEURS**AVAILABLE NOW!!! Commercial Storefront RETAIL/OFFICE SPACE



*Must submit copy of ID



$600/MO. $600 Security Deposit.



Come check this storefront that could be your next store for your business. We're looking for someone to get established and stay awhile. Come see for youself to get ideas and we can meet in the middle for this ongoing relationship.



Requirements:



No evictions

6 month at current occupation

Income 3x monthly rent



**Automatic disqualification if the rental application isn't 100% accurate and truthful.



COMMERCIAL SPACE 300+/- SQFT



On December 24, 2018, Columbia Borough received approval from the PA Department of Community & Economic Development for the designation of a Keystone Opportunity Expansion Zone (KOEZ) that includes eight parcels located in its core Downtown.



The KOEZ program eliminates state and local taxes for a period of time within specific underdeveloped and underutilized areas to help spur redevelopment and economic growth. Columbia Borough targeted key properties that, if redeveloped, could generate a larger impact within the community.



Interested? Lets set up a showing and get you started with your business/office! Call/Text 717-496-1791 or set up a showing online! Just google Fetch Home Management and you will find us!