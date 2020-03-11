All apartments in Columbia County
587 Valley Rd Apt 2

587 Valley Road · No Longer Available
Location

587 Valley Road, Columbia County, PA 17821

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Apartment - Property Id: 141652

Small efficiency apartment. Full kitchen. Full bathroom.
2nd Floor. Includes all major utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141652
Property Id 141652

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5815626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 have any available units?
587 Valley Rd Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia County, PA.
What amenities does 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 have?
Some of 587 Valley Rd Apt 2's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
587 Valley Rd Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 587 Valley Rd Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
