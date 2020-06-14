Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

15 Apartments for rent in Colonial Park, PA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Colonial Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Colonial Park
7 Units Available
Williamsburg Estates
500 Beacon Dr, Colonial Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
892 sqft
Minutes from I-83 with country-style living. On-site amenities include a gym, car wash area, volleyball and tennis court, and dog park. On-site laundry available. Pool and playground on-site.
Results within 1 mile of Colonial Park
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
38 Units Available
Eagle's Crest Apartment Homes
1008 Eaglecrest Ct, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$813
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
887 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with in-home washer and dryer, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Community has a pool, fitness center and business center. Located close to I-83 and shops and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Colonial Park
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
19 Units Available
The Village of Laurel Ridge and The Encore Apartments & Townhomes
399 Ringneck Dr, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$920
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1234 sqft
Conveniently located near I-81. Apartments include patio or balcony, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Tenants enjoy 24-hour maintenance, and a pool, courtyard, BBQ, playground, and gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
6 Units Available
Emerald Pointe
1239 Amber Ln, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1528 sqft
Situated in a tranquil setting convenient to I-83 and I-283. Two- and three-bedroom townhomes with fully equipped kitchens with revolving servers and private patios, balconies or yards. Select homes feature basements and attached garages.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
King's Manor Apartment Homes
2161 Camelot Dr, Harrisburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom pet-friendly units with fully equipped kitchens and modern baths. Carefully landscaped community has 24-hour gym and a swimming pool. Close to downtown Harrisburg.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Crooked Hill
3204 Vesta Lane, Harrisburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
2003 sqft
Welcome home to Crooked Hill.
Last updated June 11 at 02:55pm
6 Units Available
Aspen Hill
5069 Stacey Dr E, Harrisburg, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1016 sqft
Aspen Hill Apartments welcomes you home to exceptional service and quality living. Nestled on a hilltop in Swatara Township, Aspen Hill offers a quiet and relaxed country setting with rolling hills, magnificent trees and fresh air.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
137 Hunters Ridge Drive
137 Hunters Ridge Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
998 sqft
- $1,395 security deposit and $1,395 rent due on the first of every month. End unit townhouse with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and located in the Susquehanna Township School District. Refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer included.

1 of 24

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
214 Cherrington Dr
214 Cherrington Drive, Dauphin County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1548 sqft
2 bed 2 bath contemporary condo in Susquehanna Township! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Downtown Harrisburg
1 Unit Available
231 STATE ST.
231 State Street, Harrisburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
604 sqft
This is a 719 SqFt, single bedroom condo on the 5th floor with scenic views of the historic district on State Street and Capital Complex, Building is located at the steps of the state capital and within walking distance of all downtown bars,
Results within 10 miles of Colonial Park
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
15 Units Available
The Overlook
150 Erford Rd, Camp Hill, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,306
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
988 sqft
On a West Shore bluff lies an apartment community that is unlike any other. Enter your 4-story manor-style home through a lobby with country-club furnishings and origial artwork, and take the elevator to your spacious apartment.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
Middletown
12 Units Available
Woodland Hills
105 Woodland Avenue, Middletown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,128
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1108 sqft
Welcome to Woodland Hills, the premier community for Middletown apartments for rent! At Woodland Hills Apartments our luxury building gives you access to everything you have ever wanted in a home with upgraded interiors, a variety of community

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hershey
1 Unit Available
107 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
107 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1736 sqft
Move-in ready townhome within walking distance to Hershey Med Center! You'll love the vaulted ceilings, skylights, open floor plan and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hershey
1 Unit Available
105 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
105 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1764 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bed, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Hershey
1 Unit Available
163 HIGH POINTE DRIVE
163 High Pointe Dr, Hershey, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1641 sqft
Rent this maintenance-free 2 bedroom townhome in High Pointe of Hershey within walking distance to Hershey Medical Center.
City Guide for Colonial Park, PA

While Colonial Park is undoubtedly a great spot to live, it's an even better place to shop. The Colonial Park Mall draws flocks of people from Harrisburg and the surrounding area every day.

Often considered a part of Harrisburg, Colonial Park is not as close to the Susquehanna River as other towns in the region; in fact, the town is entirely land, but it's not like there's no water to drink. Anyway, the presence of Colonial Commons, another shopping center, may have you thinking all people do here is shop. That is true on some days, but more activities can be had. Great pizza is all over town, and a great infrastructure makes getting the pie you crave easy. Colonial Park, overall, provides the pace of life its 13,229 residents like -- slow when you want relaxation, and fast when you need to let loose. It's the perfect place to be a wallflower, social butterfly, or both! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Colonial Park, PA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Colonial Park renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

