929 Toman Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Clairton - 3 BR Single Family House, Yard, Deck, Sunroom! - This 3 BR Single Family house is a smoke free, pet free home.



It features a beautiful kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances (stove and refrigerator) and a microwave.



The first floor features hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living room/dining room combo. There is a sun room and 1st floor Bathroom. The kitchen has ceramic tile flooring. You'll love the size of the 3 bedroom on the 2nd floor!



There is a large deck with a beautiful view, basement with laundry hookups and on street parking.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities, this is a smoke free, pet free home.



This home is conveniently located in Clairton between Rt. 51 and 837, just a few minutes to the Mon-Fayette Expressway and about 20 minutes from South Park.



The application fee is $40 per adult over 18. You must show proof of income of at least 3 times the amount of the rent. This home requires a security deposit and first month's rent prior to move in.



This home does not participate in any Voucher Programs.



Omni Property Management provides landlords, property managers, real estate investors and agents with a variety of property management services, tailored to your needs, please contact Margie at 412-520-8090.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3963983)