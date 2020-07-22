All apartments in Clairton
929 Toman Ave
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

929 Toman Ave

929 Toman Avenue · (412) 520-8090
Location

929 Toman Avenue, Clairton, PA 15025
Clairton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 929 Toman Ave · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1344 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Clairton - 3 BR Single Family House, Yard, Deck, Sunroom! - This 3 BR Single Family house is a smoke free, pet free home.

It features a beautiful kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances (stove and refrigerator) and a microwave.

The first floor features hardwood floors in the bedrooms and living room/dining room combo. There is a sun room and 1st floor Bathroom. The kitchen has ceramic tile flooring. You'll love the size of the 3 bedroom on the 2nd floor!

There is a large deck with a beautiful view, basement with laundry hookups and on street parking.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities, this is a smoke free, pet free home.

This home is conveniently located in Clairton between Rt. 51 and 837, just a few minutes to the Mon-Fayette Expressway and about 20 minutes from South Park.

The application fee is $40 per adult over 18. You must show proof of income of at least 3 times the amount of the rent. This home requires a security deposit and first month's rent prior to move in.

This home does not participate in any Voucher Programs.

Omni Property Management provides landlords, property managers, real estate investors and agents with a variety of property management services, tailored to your needs, please contact Margie at 412-520-8090.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3963983)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

