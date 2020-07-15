/
3 bedroom apartments
10 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chambersburg, PA
Highlands of Greenvillage
5219 Applecross Ave, Chambersburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1738 sqft
Highlands of Greenvillage
18 W Catherine St
18 West Catherine Street, Chambersburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1600 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in Chambersburg - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home is available for rent in Chambersburg! Recently remodeled and new mini split heating/cooling systems to be added. Within walking distance to shopping, school, restaurants, etc.
2048 POWELL DRIVE
2048 Powell Dr, Chambersburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Beautiful townhouse located in Nicholson Square Village. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home backs up to the newly built park and walk way perfect for families. Home features washer and dryer hook ups and spacious den area on second floor.
527 WOODSTOK ROAD
527 Woodstock Road, Chambersburg, PA
Beautiful home in great location, close to shopping, restaurants and, other amenities. 4 bedrooms and 1 bath. Home feature a full basement Central air! Home has all new paint and flooringRear patio and large back yard. Low Borough utilities
206 Merriweather Drive
206 Merriweather Dr, Chambersburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2027 sqft
+ Architect Designed + 3 Bedrooms / 2.
40 EDGELEA DRIVE
40 Edgelea Drive, Chambersburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1378 sqft
Very clean rancher in North End location. First month's rent and security deposit required for move in. Initial payment must be by Cashier's check or money order. Subsequent payments may be by personal check. NO PETS Maximum occupancy four persons.
Results within 5 miles of Chambersburg
6249 Mountain View Dr
6249 Mountain View Drive, Franklin County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
6249 Mountain View Drive, Chambersburg - $1050/mo (inc lawn mowing and snow removal) - 3BR/1.5BA 2-story half-duplex with a 1-car garage. Electric heat pump and central AC. Lots of parking. Rear yard.
Results within 10 miles of Chambersburg
The Creek - College Living
2 Morningstar Ln, Shippensburg, PA
The best student living option in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. Our friendly community is the perfect place for college students to kick back and relax between classes.
129 W. Burd St.
129 West Burd Street, Shippensburg, PA
129 W. Burd St. - $1750/mo (inc w/s/t/HEAT) - Half duplex with 5 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms. Owner pays w/s/t and oil heat. Owner does lawn care and snow removal. No Pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1989166)
6 Middle Spring
6 Middle Spring Avenue, Cumberland County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$800
6 Middle Spring Available 05/01/20 6 Middle Spring Ave - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath $800 month - Available May 2020 - June 2021 - 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath half duplex near Shippensburg University, includes w/s/t min & oil heat.